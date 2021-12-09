It isn’t that my Christmas spirit is lacking, although it may not be quite as strong is it once was, but this year there is simply no will to decorate as usual. I suppose you could chalk it up to old age, or maybe the ongoing pandemic that just won’t quit, but when I thought about hauling my stash of Christmas doodads up the stairs from the basement only to have to take them all back down again in a few weeks, it was a bit more than I cared to tackle this time around.
Consequently, the sum total of this year’s fa-la-la décor amounts to a wreath purchased at a church bazaar on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, an old wreath that never quite got put away last year and wound up hanging from a hook in the sunroom all year, and one really spectacular new wreath of fresh greens, a gift from my children that arrived just yesterday and now hangs on the front door. Oh, and a cloth Santa head that caught my eye on my way to the laundry room a few days ago, so I brought upstairs and hung it up in the kitchen.
I know it may sound kind of silly, but the only decorating idea I had this year was when it occurred to me that it would be nice to dude up my little free library for the holidays.
Initially, my thought was to add some Christmas-themed books to the selections, quickly followed by a decision to go full tilt and turn the whole thing into a Christmas library or at least as much as possible.
I had been putting aside Christmas books throughout the year as I ran across them, but there were nowhere near enough for a full switchover. That’s when I went to the old standby that normally helps feed my book addiction: an online site called Thriftbooks, where used books are very reasonably priced, shipping is free on orders of $10 or more, and you get a free book for every 200 points you rack up. I don’t remember how many Christmas-themed books I ordered, but they have been coming in one or two at a time every day or so this week.
My major hit, however, was at the Friends of the Cumberland Library Used Book Store, where all books are $1 each and some of the children’s books are even cheaper. I stopped by to see if they might have any Christmas books on hand and scored big. Like three bagfuls… so far.
I immediately came home, emptied all three sections of the library… the Murder and Mayhem box, the Young Readers cubby, and the larger General Reading one, installed all the Christmas stuff and then added a couple bright red cups labeled “Free Candy Canes… Help Yourself.”
I planted holiday flags on either side of it, but it still needed a bit more pizzazz.
That’s when I called my daughter Barbara to ask for help. Barbara is very creative and is a whiz at decorating. She also knows where to find stuff.
She arrived on Sunday with bags full of decorations. We headed outside and when we were done the little library was tastefully decked out with ornament and pine cone-studded greenery twirled around and down the length of its wooden stand. Yesterday, a box of solar-powered fairy lights that she had also ordered online arrived.
Alas, Barbara the decorator extraordinaire had already returned to her home in New York, leaving Rhea the ham-fisted, no-talent monkey to complete the task.
The fairy lights, all 40-feet of them, are embedded into a very thin (read that as “easily tangled”) strand of wire that started out wound into a neat circle without benefit of a central spool. I did my best out there last night, in the cold and with a gentle breeze blowing, but to be perfectly honest, I only managed to straighten out 10-feet or so of it before losing control. I finally finished off by artfully stuffing the rapidly unwinding mass willy-nilly into the greenery as best I could.
The jury on the final results won’t be in now until the solar panel absorbs enough sunlight to power the lights. Fingers are crossed, but hopes are realistically low. Luckily, however, the shipment included two sets of lights, so maybe Barbara can salvage it all on her next trip up.
The library is located on Heroux Boulevard at the top of the hill in Cumberland. Please feel free to stop by, browse a bit, take a book or two (the kids’ section is really nicely stocked from board books to chapter books), and help yourself to the candy canes (one per person). And if you toot the horn and wave at the house you will surely put a smile on my face.
Seasons’ Greetings to all. (There are a few Hanukkah books in there, too.)
Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer from Cumberland.
