Rhea wanted to share this column again, which originally appeared in The Valley Breeze on Dec 1, 2016.
People will sometimes ponder what they would try to save should the need to evacuate their home suddenly arise. Top of my list would be old family photos, my stack of manuscripts, and my quilts, in that order, all of which are kept in easily accessible “grab-and-run” areas.
Since my mother’s death, I have somehow become the keeper of the family photos, some dating back more than a hundred years, and I have to confess the responsibility for their safekeeping weighs heavily on me and makes me nervous at times. I would be wracked with guilt if anything happened to them.
In addition to keeping them safe, though, I also feel a responsibility and a need to share them within the family.
For instance, 20 or more years ago when my sister Joan and I had organized giant family reunions, the big prize for a family quiz was an album filled with properly labeled old family photos. Same thing when my cousin Ronny turned 60; his gift from my mother was an album full of old pictures that had been copied. My gift was a copy of an old photo, circa 1947, of a group of four of us as kids sitting on the back steps in one side of a twin-frame with the same photo on the other side, but with our present day pictures glued over the old ones. I labeled it “The way we were,” and “The way we are now.” He had a good laugh when he opened it and said it was his favorite gift.
When one of my mother’s sisters celebrated a milestone birthday, Joan and I put together a gift for my mother to give, consisting of pewter framed pictures of four generations of ancestors. The gift was such a hit my mother asked us to assemble enough additional sets that all the rest of her family could have them.
When I began doing genealogical research in the late 1970s, I began borrowing photos from my husband’s side of the family and in those pre-computer days, taking them to Yvonne’s Photo Shop in Woonsocket to be copied one or two at a time as I could afford it. Back then, they took a photo of the picture and then made copies from the negatives, which I still have.
Aunt Betty and Aunt Irene are no longer with us, but thanks to their generosity in sharing, the Powers children and grandchildren, and hopefully other generations into the future, will know what their grandparents, great-grandparents, great-great-grandparents, and even a couple of great-great-great-grandparents looked like.
One thing that has come as a surprise to me, though, is how even a simple old snapshot that has kicked around for years without attracting much notice can suddenly become a treasured photo simply by being enlarged a bit and ensconced in a frame. For example, there was a snapshot taken of my sisters and me with our parents standing on our front porch when we were kids. Nothing special, just an end-of-the-day photo with all of us in our everyday clothes, probably taken by my Aunt Joan, who loved taking pictures when she was visiting from New York. A few years ago I had it enlarged to a 5-by-7, framed it, and put it on display in the living room. Instant hit!
Last year at this time, trying to think of what to give, I had another old photo slightly enlarged and copied. Taken in 1930 shortly after my grandfather Bouchard had died, it showed my 12-year-old father, his 17-year-old brother Vic, and their 19- or 20-year-old sister Blanche, all dressed in their finest, my father probably wearing the suit that Uncle Vic had bought for him with his first paycheck.
That framed photo now graces not only my home, but the homes of all three of my sisters, as well as all of our children and my two Bouchard cousins. Knowing the circumstances surrounding that time in their lives, the photo fairly reeks of sadness, but it is also a testament to the closeness and love that held them together, closeness and love that was in turn passed on to all who have descended from them.
Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer from Cumberland.
