Retired Lieutenant Gen. Reginald A. Centracchio, Rhode Island adjutant general emeritus, is a gregarious, familiar figure in his hometown of Scituate.
His welcoming smile notwithstanding, he still evokes the impulse to snap to attention and salute.
Possessed of a quick wit and friendly mien, Centracchio has the bearing of a person who spent some 45 years in military service. Now 81, he easily seems at least 10 years younger in both appearance and vigor.
We got together at a donut shop near the Foster line to talk about his career, but the opportunity to get in a few questions regarding Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine had to be seized.
“I didn’t think he was that crazy,” Centracchio says. “… I don’t think he believed he’d get that kind of resistance (from Ukraine).”
The potential for nuclear confrontation seriously complicates the picture and presents a fine line to walk. Nuclear sites in Ukraine have been targets for the Russian forces, and Putin has made references to using Russia’s vast array of nuclear weapons if provoked enough. However, Centracchio points out that there is a potential deterrent.
“The prevailing weather patterns in Ukraine are such that if radiation were released it would end up in Russia,” he said.
The general thinks that Putin will eventually take over Ukraine, but he draws a parallel between the Ukrainian resistance and the original American colonists who fought an unconventional war against the British army and eventually won the Revolutionary War.
There will be an ongoing guerrilla war in Ukraine if Putin wins the conventional one, Centracchio believes, and Putin and the Russians will be beset with problems.
Looking ahead, the general characterized Putin’s move against Ukraine as “a test for the West, especially the United States.”
“There will be a day that the outcome of the Ukraine invasion will affect the balance of power between China and Taiwan, North Korea and South Korea, and Iran and Israel,” he observes. The U.S. will need to be ready for these eventualities, he says.
Preparing for conflict and unforeseen disasters has been a central part of Gen. Centracchio’s career. His connection with the military began when he was a student at Deering High School in West Warwick. In 1957, while still a junior, he enlisted in the Rhode Island National Guard.
Centracchio explains that his older brother had been drafted in 1955. Growing up, they were inspired by the fact that five of their uncles served in World War II. One of them landed on Utah Beach on D-Day. He had to deploy from the landing craft while it was still in 25 feet of water. That uncle always said how he’d learned to swim in deep water in the Pawtuxet River, and he wasn’t going to drown while landing during the invasion.
When he was eligible, Centracchio applied for and was accepted in Officer Candidate School. On his birthday, July 23 of 1962, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant. It was the beginning of his rise through the ranks.
His first assignment as an officer was at one of the five Nike missile sites in Rhode Island. These were surface-to-air anti-aircraft emplacements designed as the last line of defense against H-Bomb-carrying Soviet planes if they eluded U.S. interceptor fighters.
By 1968 he was battery commander of the North Smithfield site, which housed Hercules missiles armed with nuclear payloads themselves.
Centracchio steadily advanced in rank and responsibility. Along the way, he went to the Army Command and General Staff College and earned a degree in public administration at Roger Williams College.
In 1964 he married Linda Lindgren. They had three children, a daughter and two sons. Sadly, she died from breast cancer in 1990.
Eventually, Reggie became the director of plans, operations and training, headquarters, state area command, Rhode Island Army National Guard before retiring in 1992 as a full colonel.
After he spent three years in real estate, an experience he did not enjoy, in 1995 Gov. Lincoln Almond named him adjutant general of the state and commander of the National Guard.
The state’s Emergency Management Agency was merged into the National Guard in 1996, and he became head of that agency as well. That same year, he married Linda Felici.
For 10 years he was the adjutant general, a span that included leading the R.I. Guard through the response to 9/11 as units were mobilized for federal missions. He also was made homeland security adviser in the state in 2001.
“I had a lot of good people around me,” he notes.
In 2005 he retired for the second time, this time with three stars on his shoulders.
One thing that meant a great deal to the general through the years was playing the trumpet. Harry James and Ray Anthony were his idols.
“I started to play music in junior high,” he says.
In high school, he joined a band called the Rhythm Kings, led by Dick Lowney.
“We became well known in the Pawtuxet Valley,” he points out, explaining that he played a good deal until he became adjutant general, but put it aside when he was carrying all the responsibility and had high public visibility. By the time he retired, he hadn’t played professionally for 10 years.
Since 2005 though, he has re-immersed himself in his avocation and fronts the Reggie Centracchio Quintet. Today, he handles all of the music for the Scituate Art Festival, he plays for Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Awareness events, and for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association, among others. (His brother died from ALS.)
Besides his other causes and activities, he has built a train that he uses at the festival to take children for rides. “I have fun,” he adds.
Additionally, he has written a children’s book entitled “Papa’s Pond and Other Stories,” and he is also working on writing his autobiography.
“The experiences I have had have been absolutely tremendous,” he says with a smile.
