It makes sense that Jodi Picoult, a prolific writer with 27 novels published since 1992, has written the first COVID-19-centered fiction. Her once-a-year output allowed her to begin the newest work, “Wish You Were Here,” with a scene from March 13, 2020, and yet have the book debut by 2021. Picoult publishes at a furious pace. For most writers this would be a dangerous process, but Picoult’s talent and her penchant for rigorous research allows her to succeed.
Early March, 2020, is when the United States’ descent into the long-lasting spiral of coronavirus began. “Wish You Were Here” opens with Diana O’Toole, a young associate specialist in the art department of the Sotheby’s auction house, heading to the Upper West Side of New York City to meet with an important new client. It is March 13, Friday the 13th, surely a bad omen. Diana takes note of the sudden lack of crowds as she travels crosstown and it gives her pause, time to reconsider how serious this new, mysterious virus may be. Having a live-in boyfriend who is a doctor gives her some solace that she will know what appropriate cautions she should employ.
Picoult is a difficult author to categorize. Some have pigeonholed her in the romance novelist genre, but this does her a great disservice. In an NPR interview she lists some of her past subject matters; neonaticide, the death penalty, mercy killing, stem cell research, what it means to believe in God or not believe in God, the right to die, gay rights. Not exactly swoon and moon material. In “Wish You Were Here” readers will learn, importantly, about sedation vacations.
However, Picoult can slide into florid prose. Diana meets a string of handsome, conspicuously muscled, men who are described thusly; Chris — “... his biceps strain the sleeves of his scrubs.” Gabriel — “... he strips off his shirt and ducks his head and torso under the water, shaking off like a hound.” Finn — “... He’s wearing scrubs that show off the curves of his biceps.”
Perhaps it is Picoult’s mix of fervent passion, intellectual stimulation and lyrical prose which has propelled the sale of more than 44 million of her books worldwide. She is certainly capable of painting elegant scenes as she does in a flashback episode where Diana reminisces about being 6 years old and being with her father, a painting conservator, as he repairs the zodiac ceiling of Grand Central Terminal.
“That night, he was working on a small square of space, gilding stars. He had already painted over the tiny yellow dots with adhesive. He covered these with a piece of gold leaf, light as breath. Then he turned to me. ‘Diana,’ he said, holding out his hand, and I climbed up in front of him, caged by the safety of his body. He handed me a brush to sweep over the foil, fixing it in place. He showed me how to gently rub it with my thumb, so that the galaxy he’d created was all that remained.”
Maybe readers, and critics, should relax, stop analyzing and just enjoy Jodie Picoult.
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.