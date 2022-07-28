Don Winslow’s latest crime novel, “City on Fire,” is whacky. Nearly every character gets whacked! Winslow’s fictional telling of the Irish and Italian mob wars in Rhode Island is riddled with brutal murders. Revenge is not sweet, it is bloody and leads to more violence.

Main character, Danny Ryan, works on the docks of Providence and earns extra cash by being muscle for the Murphy family who control the illegal gambling, protection scamming and stolen goods black market in the capital city. The Irish Murphy/Ryan gang works in an uncomfortable alliance with the Italian crew headed by the Moretti/ Ferri families. Cuts and percentages for jobs were agreed upon and all worked relatively smoothly.

