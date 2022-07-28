Don Winslow’s latest crime novel, “City on Fire,” is whacky. Nearly every character gets whacked! Winslow’s fictional telling of the Irish and Italian mob wars in Rhode Island is riddled with brutal murders. Revenge is not sweet, it is bloody and leads to more violence.
Main character, Danny Ryan, works on the docks of Providence and earns extra cash by being muscle for the Murphy family who control the illegal gambling, protection scamming and stolen goods black market in the capital city. The Irish Murphy/Ryan gang works in an uncomfortable alliance with the Italian crew headed by the Moretti/ Ferri families. Cuts and percentages for jobs were agreed upon and all worked relatively smoothly.
Until a woman, Pam, arrives and tears the peace asunder.
Rhode Islanders will have fun with this read. The people of Little Rhody love recognizing area landmarks in books, movies and TV shows. Although born in New York, Winslow grew up in Perryville, a small village near the beachside town of Matunuck, R.I. The author provides plenty of recognizable, iconic spots for his readers. The ocean hugging Spindrift Bar which is featured in several scenes is a barely disguised version of the Ocean Mist in Matunuck and the Moretti gang’s headquarters at the American Vending Machine Company on Atwells Avenue is torn right out of the Mafia tales of Raymond Patriaca Sr.
The Irish/Italian détente stays in place until Pam appears on the scene. Winslow goes old school purple prose while introducing Pam.
“Danny Ryan watches the woman come out of the water like a vision emerging from his dreams of the sea. Except she’s real and she’s going to be trouble. Woman that beautiful usually are.”
The novel is presented in three sections and each section is prefaced by a quote from Homer’s “Iliad.” Winslow has described this classic saga’s plot as the basis for his story line. Pam is a modern day Helen of Troy and Danny is on a tragic journey. These allusions seem a stretch, so knowledge of the original source is not needed to appreciate “City on Fire.”
“City on Fire” is Winslow’s 24th novel. He has won numerous prestigious awards, including the 2012 Raymond Chandler Award for crime writing. Several of his works have been optioned for films and television miniseries. He often writes trilogies for his leading characters and “City on Fire” is no exception. Danny Ryan will be featured in two upcoming crime novels timed to debut in April 2023 and 2024.
Winslow has completed these works and has announced his retirement from fiction writing. This retirement comes with a caveat. In 2020, having completed City on Fire Winslow turned towards political advocacy. He launched blistering video and social media attacks on Donald Trump. He has vowed to continue dedicating 100% of his efforts to derailing the extreme right wing movement right through the 2024 election. At that time he will evaluate his future writing ambitions.
Mob wars versus political wars. Both are bloody and both have severe consequences.
