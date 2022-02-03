Set yerself down and let me tell ya ‘bout Opie.
Hollywood has a sordid history of using, then spitting out child actors. Ron and Clint Howard’s new collaboration, “The Boys,” defies that convention. Subtitled, “A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” their book engagingly chronicles their paths from young television stars to adulthood. Ron and Clint’s story is also an homage to good parenting and sibling love.
Ron, now 67, is undeniably more well known than his five-years-younger brother, Clint. His first acting job came at the tender age of four in the film, “The Journey.” His widespread fame began when he won the role of Opie, the sheriff’s son on the television series “The Andy Griffith Show” which aired from 1960 through 1968. Howard’s description of the long, warm relationship he had with Griffith smashes the credibility of grocery store tabloid newspapers and social media clickbait sites screaming that the star and his television son hated each other.
There are many jewels of information from Ron’s early career, some quaint, others startling. He reveals that because of hot lighting on the set, every time he licked an ice cream cone in a scene he was licking the not so delicious substitute of mashed potatoes. “Now, that was acting!” he deadpans.
At 12 years old he calculated, and was shocked to learn, he was making more money than his hero, Los Angeles Dodger pitcher and World Series MVP Sandy Koufax! Young Ron made over $100,000 in that year.
Money, and how it was handled, was one of the most concerning aspects in the stories of childhood stars. The manner in which the Howard boys’ parents approached this issue, taking a mere 5 percent in management fees, was reflective of how fortunate Ron and Clint were. Rance and Jean Howard met in an acting class at Oklahoma State University. They are portrayed as supportive, loving and down-to-earth mentors for their children. They described themselves as “sophisticated hicks.” The antithesis of toxic stage door parents, they allowed their sons to make career decisions at an early age, buoying their confidence. Ron and Clint’s appreciation of this support is central to their story.
Although Clint’s career was not as meteoric as Ron’s, he has worked steadily since his early debut on the Griffith show and a leading role in Gentle Ben. Unlike Ron, Clint’s path has had self-inflicted detours as he battled alcohol and drug addictions.
The book is presented in alternating narratives from Ron and Clint. The brothers’ personalities shine through in their writing styles. While Clint casually drops a few “F” bombs, Ron seems to force himself to sprinkle a couple of “hells” and “damns” into his prose. Clint never shows jealousy of his brother’s greater fame and takes full responsibility for his addiction. Ron, for his part, regrets not having more awareness of the seriousness of Clint’s issues.
What is obvious in this well-told tale is the lifelong love and respect the Howard boys have maintained for each other and their parents.
Grab a sarsaparilla, sit on the front porch rocking chair and enjoy “The Boys” warm embrace of life.
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.