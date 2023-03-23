Tracy Kidder is a close observer of humanity. His literary skills are on display in works such as “The Soul of a New Machine” and “Home Town.” In 2003, he penned “Mountains Beyond Mountains,” a seminal profile of Dr. Paul Farmer, founder of Partners In Health, which first began its work in Haiti and spread around the globe.
While “Mountains” detailed the far-flung, multi-headed medical issues caused by poverty, Kidder’s newest book, “Rough Sleepers,” brings a medical crisis much closer to home. We meet Dr. Jim O’Connell, who has worked almost exclusively on caring for homeless people in Boston the past 40 years. The sad irony is that many of the homeless spend their days and cruel nights in the shadow of Massachusetts General Hospital, one of America’s leading medical teaching facilities. These rough sleepers, as Dr. Jim calls them using a 19th century British term for homeless, often congregate on what has become known as the “Meth Mile” between two methadone clinics.
Upon finishing his residency at Mass General in the mid 1980s, Dr. O’Connell put off beginning a prestigious fellowship in oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York to spend one year working with the homeless problem in Boston. He has never left that calling. One of his first affiliations was with the Pine Street Inn, long one of Boston’s leading shelters for the homeless. It was a nurse-dominated organization and Dr. Jim’s arrival was met with skepticism. They taught him humility and a different approach to healing than what he saw at Harvard Medical School. His first duty was to help wash the feet of the homeless visitors to Pine Street. This almost biblical approach shocked the new doctor. He noticed some of the same people he had observed as belligerent, angry, uncooperative patients during his work in Mass General’s emergency room were calm, relaxed and appreciative as he soaked their feet. The head nurse at Pine Street also had him remove and hide his stethoscope. Pine Street’s clients had been so traumatized by past experiences with rushed, distracted and robotic diagnostics by physicians they no longer trusted doctors.
Empathy and consideration were huge learning curves for Dr. O’Connell. As part of his newly founded Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, he formed a Street Team which visited the homeless on their turf in a van. Surprised by the sometimes angry response he received, a homeless man asked, “How’d he’d feel if his doctor came to his bedroom in the middle of the night and woke him up by shining a flashlight in his face.” From that night forward, all Street Team members shone the light on their own faces as they approached to help.
Because of their differing locations and circumstances, “Rough Sleepers” does not have the scope and majesty of “Mountains Beyond Mountains.” The first half, while well presented, has a repetitiveness to it. When we meet a gentleman, Tony Columbo (a pseudonym), the arc of the story picks up and a clearer, more linear message begins.
Tony epitomizes the life of a struggling addict, the many drying out periods followed by relapses. When sober, he is a champion for, and care giver to, his fellow tribe of homeless. He even becomes a valuable asset to Dr. Jim. However, addiction is an unforgiving master.
In 2005 Dr. Jim rediscovered a lost photograph taken in 1999 of 12 homeless clients of BHCHP gathered in front of Mass General. Only one had managed to survive the six intervening years.
Dr. Jim O’Connell’s career reflects the sanctity of a life lived in compassion and the sad futility of addressing a truly intractable condition of human nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.