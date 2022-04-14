Shauna Lewis, 42, is the CEO of the Smithfield YMCA.
She has held the top job since June 20 of 2019. Lewis rose through the ranks, starting work as a camp counselor in the Y’s summer and after-school programs even before she graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2002.
“It’s typical of a lot of Y employees. They start young as staffers or volunteers and grow to love the Y and rise up through it,” she observes.
The organization has a long history to build on. According to its website, it is the oldest and one of the largest youth organizations in the world.
Established in 1844 in London by Sir George Williams, over time the YMCA grew into a worldwide federation with independent local affiliates in 120 countries. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
In the United States, Chicago is the site of the national office. There are some 2,700 branches across the country. Each is self-governing but conforms to national certification standards. Nationwide the organization serves more than 22 million people.
In Rhode Island there are essentially five YMCAs, but some of the larger ones, like Greater Providence’s, have multiple branches and programs in other communities and locations.
Essentially, the world YMCA works to empower youth in four broad areas of emphasis: Health, The Environment, Civic Engagement, and Employment.
Fitness, recreation, skill development, and family activities are typically incorporated into local programs also.
Lewis notes, “my job is different every day. It’s really about building relationships, community outreach, and it is mission driven.”
The structure on Deerfield Drive was originally built in the 1970s with the initiative of town residents and began as an unaffiliated Boys Club. It transitioned to a YMCA, receiving its charter in 1982.
Interestingly, the YMCA receives no federal or state funding. It raises its own monies. However, it did get some state grants during COVID. “We do apply for a lot of grants,” Lewis said, adding, “we have a big dream list.”
In its written history the Y states that its “goal is to ensure that EVERYONE is welcome regardless of one’s ability to pay. In 2018, the Smithfield YMCA awarded over $85,000 in scholarships, assisting over 450 youth and families.”
Lewis comments, “what motivates me and what I love about the Y is the chance to reach out to all people. If anyone can’t afford it, we make sure it happens.”
There are currently 1,500 membership units at the Smithfield Y which translates to some 3,600 individuals. The offerings are proving so popular these days that there is limited program space, she notes.
“I’m exploring (off-site) rental space in town for things such as fitness classes and spin classes and the like,” she says.
One of the most gratifying aspects of the work for her is the opportunity to provide services and programs for the community.
“I get such a thrill out of giving. It’s very rewarding. That’s my personality, I guess. At Christmas I’d much rather see the expression on someone else’s face when they get something that they really like or want than get a present myself, and when you work in a nonprofit setting you are giving every day.”
Central to the mission of the organization are what Lewis identifies as the Y’s core values. They are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.
“Through these values we strive to be sure we’re prioritizing youth development and healthy living,” she comments.
It requires some 45 full- and part-time employees to make it all happen. That number grows to 90 during the three summer months when the Y operates a summer day camp. They also run the town’s summer camp.
Lewis grew up in Greenfield, Mass., but her family relocated to Greenville in 2002, and the move from Greenfield to Greenville suits her just fine, she declares. Her husband, Kenneth Lewis, works for the town’s recreation department. They have a daughter, Abby, 15.
“Smithfield has the small hometown feel to it. I just love that.”
Laurence J Sasso Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
Bottom Lines, Mini book review: “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” Henry Holt and Company, 2022, is an autobiographical account of how Carl Bernstein went straight from being a cocky, academically unmotivated high school wise guy to a cocky, news-obsessed copy boy cum apprentice reporter at the Washington Evening Star. Bernstein, who cut his journalistic eye teeth on the seamy beats and less edifying streets of the nation’s capital, recreates the origin of his unflagging passion for the story behind the story. His confessional account offers his readers unvarnished insight into the root of his raw determination to dig out the facts and tell the real story, traits that earned him the Pulitzer Prize with Bob Woodward for their standard-setting investigative reporting of the Watergate scandal in the Washington Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.