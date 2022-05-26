There have been many debates as to whether the 1985-86 Boston Celtics were the greatest team ever. What is not debatable is them being the most interesting team ever.
Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy’s newest book, “Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics,” chronicles the Celtics’ 1985-86 season. It is a book about personalities. Oh, what disparate personalities they were!
The Celtics had two Hall of Fame centers; Robert Parish started and Bill Walton came off the bench. Commenting on Shaughnessy’s project of writing the book, Walton exclaimed, “Empty the thesaurus when you write this. You have license to print whatever superlatives you can find!” Contrast that with Parish’s mid-season admonition to Shaughnessy, “I just don’t like you. Just leave me alone.” The loquacious Walton, who overcame a serious stuttering affliction to become a volcano of quotes, and Parish, who was nicknamed Chief after the silent Native American in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.” were polar opposites yet great teammates.
Shaughnessy has covered Boston sports for more than four decades, and in the 1980s the player/reporter relationship was much more intimate than now. Shared planes, buses and hotels, no longer the case, meant many opportunities for interactions, both good and bad, between the athletes and scribes. Today, it’s highly unlikely a contemporary writer would be involved in a strange shooting contest with a team’s star player. Larry Bird, icon of icons, had two fingers taped together during a practice and Shaughnessy asked if it would affect his shooting in the next game. Bird sneered and said he could beat the writer in a foul shooting contest with his hand bandaged like a mummified fist. Bird, with his hand fully wrapped, gleefully fleeced Shaughnessy out of $160 by making 86 out of 100 free throws!
Perhaps no one on the ’85-’86 Celtics had a more complex personality than Bird, who often seemed to embrace his hick from French Lick reputation as a shield to avoid serious inquiries into his life. On a road trip, Shaugnessy spotted Bird reading Arthur Schlesinger’s biography of Robert Kennedy and the player acknowledged, “I read a couple of books this summer. That’s how bored I was.”
The writer gives us another glimpse at Bird’s psyche when he relates that the star left a Bruce Springsteen concert at intermission, declaring the next day, “Not my type of music. But he works hard. Sweats a lot. I give him credit for that.” Effort and perspiration, the perfect synopsis to describe Bird’s approach to the game he loved.
Arnold “Red” Auerbach, architect of the Celtic dynasties, was president of the club in 1985-86. Retired from coaching since 1967 Auerbach was still a prominent figure continuing to light his victory cigars from his Loge 1, Row 6, Seat #2. So beloved was Red in Boston that when smokers were being crowded out by no smoking sections in restaurants, the local Legal Sea Food establishment had an addendum at the bottom of their no smoking statement, “… except Red Auerbach.”
So, how good was this Celtic squad? Their home record was 40-1! On April 8 for their 79th game the affable crooner of a coach, K.C. Jones, rested his stars by starting the entire second team and they still beat the MidWest Division champion Milwaukee Bucks 126 — 114. The Big Four of Bird, Parish, Walton and Kevin McHale were ably assisted all season long by Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, Scott Wedman and Jerry Sichting.
Dan Shaughnessy, reluctantly respected by some athletes while scorned by others, may be the perfect writer to provide this fascinating glimpse at a memorable championship season. A snarky, inquisitive mind willing to take his lumps, Shaughnessy captures an era in the glorious Celtic history that long-time fans truly “Wish It Lasted Forever”.
