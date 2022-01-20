John le Carré (ne: David Cromwell) occupies a lofty seat in the pantheon of espionage and mystery authors.
Le Carré’s prose virtuosity prevented him from writing a bad novel. For decades, he had plumbed the world of international espionage, creating vivid characters and intriguing plot twists. His third novel, “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold,” published in 1963 became a lauded bestseller.
His 27th and final novel, “Silverview,” manages to both add and subtract to his reputation. It was published in June of 2021. This was several months after his death on Dec. 12, 2020 at the age of 89.
In a poignant afterword, Nick Cromwell, le Carré’s youngest son, tells the story of “Silverview’s” publication. His father had made Nick, a successful author under the pen name Nick Harkaway, promise to finish any nearly completed work after the elder’s passing. The son had never read “Silverview” but knew of its existence. His father had revised it numerous times, but hadn’t submitted it for publication.
To Nick’s surprise, it was not a nearly finished work which he would have to bring into harbor, but a completed novel which needed only basic editing and minor touching up.
Why had le Carré not taken the final step? Nick speculates that his father may have concluded that “Silverview” broke the author’s self-imposed vow to never directly divulge anything from his own time working for England’s Security Service (M15) and Secret Intelligence Service (M16) in the 1950s and 60s. Nick implies that while his father did not ‘out’ old spies or divulge secrets in “Silverview,” he did paint the current service as “… fragmented, filled with its own political factions … not always very effective or alert”.
Le Carré’s post Cold War writing frequently excoriated both U.S. and U.K foreign policies and world politics. “Silverview’s” plot revolves around several semi-retired British agents and their pasts catching up to them at the tail end of their careers.
We meet a field agent known variously as Teddy, Edward or Florian, whose wife, Deborah, is also a spy. Teddy’s service postings have occurred in Poland, Bosnia, Havana and several other locations. A possible indiscretion during Teddy’s tenure in Bosnia has been discovered and a Security Section agent named Sam Stewart, also known as Proctor, begins the quest to uncover the extent of Teddy’s problems.
Many of the married couples in “Silverview” are households where both spouses work in espionage. Le Carré deftly describes the tensions and necessary deceits that evolve from these pillow talk affiliations.
All of these entanglements, all the many characters with multiple names we meet are cleverly presented, but, when is there too much? Good spy novels require great concentration from their readers. Often, making a side diagram of characters, locations and dates can help one keep track of the myriad threads. However, when the diagram needs to spill over onto a second page, a reader may lose patience.
What “Silverview” lacks is an anchor. Some of le Carré’s most acclaimed works are the trilogy “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy;” “The Honourable Schoolboy;” and “Smiley’s People.” The protagonist of these works, George Smiley, gives readers a steady focus for the unraveling of the stories.
Who is this person in “Silverview;” Teddy, Proctor, Julian the young bookseller, or Lily, Teddy’s daughter?
Nothing can truly sully the status of John le Carré. He is considered one of the greatest modern British writers. However, perhaps there was a reason he kept the marvelous, but flawed, “Silverview” in a drawer. That remains a mystery.
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.com .
