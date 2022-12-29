Although Stephen King’s latest novel, “Fairy Tale,” begins with the death of Charlie Reade’s mother in 2013 when he was 7, the first 158 pages of the 598-page tome revolve around the subsequent warm friendship Charlie experiences with a cranky old neighbor.
Mr. Howard Adrian Bowditch, a senior citizen of a uniquely indeterminate age, lives in a large run-down home on a hill not far from the Reade residence. Charlie and his friends call it the Bates Hotel and fear Mr. Bowditch and his growling German shepherd named Radar. Mr. Bowditch falls from a ladder and Charlie hears Radar barking for help. An unlikely alliance occurs as the old man recovers and Charlie, now 17, cares for Bowditch and Radar the aging hound. Yes, there are hints of trouble, especially the random noises emanating from the spooky, locked shed in Bowditch’s backyard. King does paint a tender picture of the slowly evolving trust between Charlie and Howard.
King’s enormous legion of fans do not read him for warmth, and “Fairy Tale” finally delivers the author’s usual inventory of horror and gore. Once Charlie’s adventure brings him and Radar into the Other World accessed, naturally, in the shed, King unleashes an endless gauntlet of frightening specters. Charlie witnesses gray-skin humans with missing mouths, ghost-like apparitions surrounded with electrified blue auras, giants of preposterous proportion and assorted ghouls, snakes and bats. No other writer in this genre has a greater facility for creating ominous demons and villains than King.
However, the journey in “Fairy Tales” becomes a long, tedious travail. There are so many doors which must be smashed, rammed or opened by a secret phrase that the Other World feels like an endless arcade fun house without the laughs. Behind these multiple doors, in various gruesome situations, King introduces so many characters even he realizes it is all too much as he has Charlie make a parenthetical apology, “(I’m sorry to keep throwing these names at you, but you have to remember there were thirty prisoners besides me.)” Unfortunately, most of these characters are so thinly sketched that their demise has little effect on the reader.
King has a penchant for awkwardly dropping cultural references into multiple scenes. Here’s just a partial list: “Rumpelstiltskin,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Something Wicked,” “Three Little Pigs,” “Walking Dead,” “Psycho,” “M.A.S.H.,” “The Hunger Games,” “The Never Ending Story,” “E.T.,” “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” “Game of Thrones” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
The dialogue and language suffer from inconsistencies. Some characters speak an odd hybrid of peasant Old English and modern slang. Charlie slides from teenage naiveté to worldly maturity on the same page. In some instances, Charlie’s tone and tenor is so far removed from the Other World it is jarring. Here is Charlie describing the size of a giant adversary named Cla. “I never saw a man as big as Cla move so fast, not even in ESPN Classic highlights of Shaquille O’Neal when he played college hoops for LSU …”
Despite all of his abundant writing skills, King suffers from overreach in “Fairy Tale.” He obviously wanted to produce a classic, however that was just a fairy tale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.