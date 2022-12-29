Although Stephen King’s latest novel, “Fairy Tale,” begins with the death of Charlie Reade’s mother in 2013 when he was 7, the first 158 pages of the 598-page tome revolve around the subsequent warm friendship Charlie experiences with a cranky old neighbor.

Mr. Howard Adrian Bowditch, a senior citizen of a uniquely indeterminate age, lives in a large run-down home on a hill not far from the Reade residence. Charlie and his friends call it the Bates Hotel and fear Mr. Bowditch and his growling German shepherd named Radar. Mr. Bowditch falls from a ladder and Charlie hears Radar barking for help. An unlikely alliance occurs as the old man recovers and Charlie, now 17, cares for Bowditch and Radar the aging hound. Yes, there are hints of trouble, especially the random noises emanating from the spooky, locked shed in Bowditch’s backyard. King does paint a tender picture of the slowly evolving trust between Charlie and Howard.

