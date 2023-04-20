Danny Ryan was last spotted leaving Rhode Island in a car with his aging, drunken father and 1 1/2 year old son in tow. Ryan and his few remaining cohorts are fleeing from the Italian Rhode Island mob who defeated them in a bloody turf war as author Don Winslow concluded “City On Fire,” the first book of his Ryan-based trilogy. The just released middle work, “City Of Dreams,” follows the jagged, fretful journey of the remains of Ryan’s Irish gang as they head west hoping for safety in the vastness of California.
This escape opens up a much wider world for Winslow’s impressive descriptive talents than the somewhat claustrophobic setting of Rhode Island in “City On Fire.” The wider panorama allows the author opportunities to present more strikingly damaged characters and exotic locales. Hollywood starlets, agents, soulless movie studio bosses, Vegas showgirls and corrupted D.C. politicians all make appearances.
As Ryan and company flit between San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the tendrils of their many misdeeds lead to mayhem and murders. Ryan eventually becomes a “person of interest” to the Moretti gang back in Rhode Island, a Mexican drug cartel, shady operatives in the C.I. A. and D.E.A. plus Hollywood moguls who run the movie industry. His chances of survival being pursued by this rogues’ gallery are slim. While artfully detailed in Winslow’s somewhat updated noire style, the multiple threats are a bit head spinning.
“City Of Dreams” is Winslow’s 23rd book and he is, deservedly, an acclaimed icon in the gangster, shoot ‘em up genre. Wildly successful with six New York Times best sellers and multiple movie and television adaptations of his work, Winslow obviously knows how to captivate his audience. Like his characters, his prose is hard boiled, “Danny sees the car coming down the street towards him, an SUV driving just a little too slow, and he knows what’s going to happen. A guy will jump out, jam a gun into his back and then push him into the car. And that will be that, because once they have you in the car they have you. First thing you learn in this type of life: Never get in the car. Make your stand in the street, die in the parking lot, but never get in the car.”
Despite all Winslow’s talent, readers’ enjoyment of “City Of Dreams” depends upon a complex caveat. The action takes place in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. Published in 2023, does 30 years make “City Of Dreams” a period piece? If yes, does this excuse Winslow’s overt sexualization of almost every female? Is the author just being honest in his portrayal of gangsters and hoodlums’ attitudes toward women? Does he indulge in overkill? Women’s breasts are often referred to as “racks.” They are all highly proficient in the bedroom and most turn a blind eye to their male partner’s thuggish ways.
The term “Me Too” was coined in 2006 but certainly feminism spearheaded by such women as Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem and Kate Millett flowered in the 1960s. To some, Winslow may read as a continuum of boorish male behavior. Others may decide he is merely accurately portraying the invented characters and situations his fertile mind has conjured for readers’ enjoyment.
Winslow is a student of Greek literature. His Ryan trilogy references Virgil’s poem “The Aeneid” which tells the story of Aeneas fleeing the fall of Troy. Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher, believed the sense of beauty is itself transient in nature depending upon the observer, an early version of the saying, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
This may well hold true for Winslow’s “City Of Dreams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.