‘City of Dreams’

Danny Ryan was last spotted leaving Rhode Island in a car with his aging, drunken father and 1 1/2 year old son in tow. Ryan and his few remaining cohorts are fleeing from the Italian Rhode Island mob who defeated them in a bloody turf war as author Don Winslow concluded “City On Fire,” the first book of his Ryan-based trilogy. The just released middle work, “City Of Dreams,” follows the jagged, fretful journey of the remains of Ryan’s Irish gang as they head west hoping for safety in the vastness of California.

This escape opens up a much wider world for Winslow’s impressive descriptive talents than the somewhat claustrophobic setting of Rhode Island in “City On Fire.” The wider panorama allows the author opportunities to present more strikingly damaged characters and exotic locales. Hollywood starlets, agents, soulless movie studio bosses, Vegas showgirls and corrupted D.C. politicians all make appearances.

