T. C. Boyle’s 18th novel, “Talk to Me,” explores the competitive and often cruel world of primatology research.
Aimee Villard is an indifferent engineering student whose world changes dramatically when she sees a young chimpanzee, named Sam, using sign language with his trainer, a college professor, on a TV game show. She immediately seeks out the professor who (big coincidence) teaches at her school.
Thus begins Boyle’s uneven tale of Sam and Aimee’s relationship. In the telling, Boyle delves into weighty matters concerning primates, their differences and similarities.
How much of Sam’s speaking ability, via gestures, is intelligence versus mimicry? Do humans training primates project their own conclusions on top of less than conclusive activities by their student chimps? Even the real life, much acclaimed champion of the chimpanzees, Jane Goodall, who is referenced in the book, was criticized for anthropomorphism, attributing human characteristics to animals, when she became the first researcher to give names rather than mere numbers to her study subjects.
Aimee becomes an assistant to Professor Gary Schermerhorn who is conducting animal behavior studies under the watchful eye and financial backing of Dr. Donald Moncrief. Sam, the “talking” chimpanzee, is becoming an asset to their efforts as his notoriety is garnering new grants and funding. Money is critical toward further studies and the competition in primatology studies is surprisingly fierce and many headed. When Professor Schermerhorn is contacted by the talent booking agent for Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” about a possible appearance by Sam, he faces a dilemma. His scientific background has him fearing turning Sam into an object of amusement, but, he knows Dr. Moncrief would see it as a huge public relations bonanza.
Aimee, however, has just one agenda, Sam. As her connection to and feelings for Sam deepen, she becomes obsessive compulsive about his welfare. When the dark underbelly of funded research threatens the project, she takes matters into her own hands to protect Sam.
Boyle unspools his story slowly before reaching a launching point which finally shoots the plot forward on an exciting, if improbable, trajectory. During the build up, there are long, repetitive point-of-chimpanzee view descriptions as Sam seemingly figures out who are the demons and who are the heroes in his life.
Boyle, through Sam and Aimee’s interactions, questions what aspects of a lived life are common between Homo sapiens and chimpanzees. For chimps, is remorse the same as guilt? Do expressed feelings give hints at the presence of a soul?
With the exceptions of Sam and, to a degree, Aimee, the author of “Talk to Me” is a bit sketchy on character development. Professor Schermerhorn moves from kind and benevolent to cunning and cold-hearted one too many times while Dr. Moncrief, with his one eyed stare and black eye patch plus ominous bulk could be the evil doer in a Bond film.
Boyle plucked some of his plot from real life. Columbia University in the early 1970s attempted to teach sign language to a chimp who was also placed in a family setting. The study was called Project Nim and was abandoned after four years.
On page one of “Talk to Me,” Aimee is listening to a new Talking Heads rendition of Al Greene’s song “Take Me to the River.” Greene, the lyricist, became a minister and the song is about baptism.
On page 294, Sam is baptized by a priest who has befriended the chimp and is convinced to do the ceremony by the overly zealous Aimee.
Boyle takes a long time between visits to the baptismal fonts.
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.