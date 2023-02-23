The brief prologue for Katie Hafner’s debut novel, “The Boys,” consist of a letter to Ethan Fawcett from a luxury adventure travel company informing him that their services will no longer be available to him. On the first page of Part 1 of the story, it is made obvious that Ethan’s marriage to Barb Pressman Fawcett is in trouble.
These two seemingly divergent factoids are the launching pad for Hafner’s imaginative, surprising exploration of delusions, perceptions, empathy and acceptance.
Ethan and Barb met cute when working for an answering service, he as the IT specialist and she as a part-time receptionist while getting her Ph.D. in psychology. The shy Ethan and more gregarious Barb weld their differences into a romance, a coupling, then a marriage.
Through the first half of the book, Hafner’s prose has a soft, delicate tone. Ethan describes meeting Barb’s parents Dan and Bunny, “As Bunny spooned lamb stew onto our plates from a cast-iron Dutch oven, I wondered how many meals she had dished out using that long, bent pewter serving spoon, how many times the family had eaten off these heavy white plates, some a little chipped …?” This portrait of the Pressmans reads like a scene Norman Rockwell would have penned if he had taken up writing.
However, mid-story Hafner presents a plot twist so unexpected, so outlandishly bizarre that readers will pause. As if reaching a fork in the road, some readers may close the book forever, while others will be intrigued enough to venture on.
There is an unraveling occurring of not just a marriage, but a person. The plot spins around the PTSD triggered by the anniversary date of a deeply buried childhood trauma. What the unspooling begets is a life centered around a pitiable delusion.
The story locale also shifts from a house in Philadelphia to a bicycle trip through the Piedmont mountain area of Italy. Here Hafner’s writing becomes more mystical. She introduces more characters, some intentionally one dimensional. The bike tour explores the vicissitude of forced group activities. Personalities clash, egos are bruised and relationships are formed as the group pedals through the beautiful, hilly terrain. A poignant portrait is painted of a dying small village, first losing its populace because of a lack of opportunity for youths, then eviscerated by COVID deaths of the elderly.
During this Italian adventure a tour guide, Izzy, becomes not only the new narrator but also the fulcrum of the story. Izzy’s shift from wariness, to intrigue, to empathy and caring for one of her trip clients is the linchpin which slows and, perhaps, stops the debilitation of the Fawcett’s marriage.
At one point during a spat with her boyfriend, Izzy declares, “My point is that parables are simple stories, but they aren’t stories about things that are obvious, and their lessons aren’t black and white. Parables point the finger at us. They force us to look inward. And if we don’t, we’re missing the point.”
The author may be using Izzy to lead readers towards the crux of this strange, odd novel.
Hafner is a frequent contributor to the New York Times and the Washington Post. Her first six books were non-fiction. “The Boys” is an auspicious fiction debut. Waiting for a follow-up effort will be on many readers’ minds – readers who did not turn around at the fork.
