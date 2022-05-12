A couple of years ago while browsing in a Chepachet antique and whatnot shop, we stopped to admire a complete setting of elegant “Sunday best” china for eight. The pieces were arranged on a vintage dining room table as if ready for guests to take their places at a sumptuous feast.
It was just the sort of dinnerware that for decades and decades grandmothers carefully preserved in china cabinets to pass down in the family. It had long been the presumption that children and grandchildren ached to own such a set and would vie to receive the heirlooms.
The proprietor of the store noticed us and came over. He didn’t even make a sales pitch. He just shook his head and sighed. “This set has been out on display right here for two years, and no-one has even made an offer. People aren’t interested in this stuff anymore,” he said ruefully. He had given up on selling it and mentioned he would soon be taking it down.
It made me think of a TV commercial running on many channels right around that time. It showed a multi-generational family gathered to share a meal. When the food came out, the paterfamilias looked at the camera and said that they would be serving it on disposable plates and drinking from plastic cups.
The point was that these relatives were gathering to spend time with each other, not to admire the trappings on the table. The father said that keeping in touch with each other was what mattered, not squandering time washing dishes.
The ad pointedly rejected tradition and placed that family squarely on the side of practical efficiency, stressing the sensible advantages of using the right brand of throw-away tableware and plastic cutlery.
So, all this came to mind recently when I was in the kitchen slicing a hearty loaf of Italian bread. I looked at the object in my hand and began reflecting on its provenance. It was my grandmother’s breadknife. That’s what she always called the kitchen tool which was designed specifically for the task of cutting crusty bread. Everyone in the two-family household knew this, and it was always simply referred to as “THE” breadknife.
It has serrated teeth which alternate with short sections of very sharp metal to form the blade. The handle is made of wood that was painted black and attached to the blade with brass-colored rivets. For years it was the only black-handled knife in my grandmother’s sharp instrument drawer. It worked better at its job than any other knife in the kitchen.
After she died, a family member had taken it, and I hadn’t seen it for a long while. Then a few years ago, it was returned to me. The first time I used it, memories flooded back. Once again, I could see my grandfather taking a fresh, round loaf of Italian bread, holding it against a dish towel – Italians call it a mopina – that he had tucked in his shirt. He closed his eyes, smiled, and began cutting into the pane (bread).
I realized then that the breadknife was more than a utensil. It was a vector into reminiscences of my youth. Dinners of big roasted capons surrounded by lengthwise slices of potato bathed in olive oil and garnished with black pepper and grated Pecorino Romano cheese lit up my mind’s eye. Since then, each time I use the treasured tool I am transported to scenes that bring the past back to life a little bit. It acts like a portal to earlier times.
Tidiness guru Marie Kondo might object to assigning emotional significance to an aging utilitarian object, but there is a large gulf between healthy sentimental attachment and hoarding.
The breadknife is like a human Wi-Fi connection to the feelings it evokes. There are other touchstones in my surroundings, such as a small typing table my uncle created many, many years ago when he was writing his master’s thesis on a portable manual typewriter. This column is being composed right beside it; my notebooks are at rest upon it. Somehow the link between the battered little table, my late uncle, and now me, provides a sense of continuity with my roots.
Similarly, there is a mug my mother always drank her tea from and a small pair of scissors that were my father’s. When touched and used these become like lenses through which remembrances of times past can be vividly viewed.
We can’t save everything, and everything can’t be saved even if we so desire, but we probably shouldn’t be too harsh in our appraisal of the value of keepsakes. The judgment is largely subjective. One person’s trinket of little value might be their brother or sister’s prized treasure.
The way a tree grows from its unseen roots, continuity and a sense of place and belonging is formed from personal traditions and those palpable things that signify them.
Maybe taking one place setting for use at a ceremonial dinner on grandmother’s birthday or saving the baby blanket in which they brought you home all those years ago wouldn’t be too much to ask. So much is so easily lost.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
