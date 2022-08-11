As a high school student in the 1970s future environmentalist/activist Bill McKibben wore a tri-cornered hat as a tour guide on Lexington, Massachusetts’ famous Revolutionary Battle Green. It is appropriate that his latest book, “The Flag, The Cross, and The Station Wagon,” has a three-pronged approach to explain how America moved from unity and prosperity into today’s deep divide, political paralysis and looming climate catastrophe.
It is fitting that McKibben uses Lexington for examples of changes in politics, religion and society which inexorably led to racism, widening financial inequality and cultural divisions. Many stories he tells are from a personal perspective.
Section One, “The Flag”, relates how the author reluctantly moves from a young teen relishing the tale of America’s founding in his hometown to questioning the long accepted version of this history of the 1770s and beyond. He decries the painful discrepancies between the glorious language in both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution versus the grim reality of the lived lives of many men and women.
He unflinchingly counters the more than two centuries long narrative with the arguments posed in the controversial New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project” published in August 2019. While disagreeing with some of the Project’s conclusions, McKibben builds his own case on how slavery caused generational poverty and pain for Blacks.
McKibben also uses Lexington to show how denial of Black opportunities in homeownership helped exacerbate financial inequity. In 1971 the town leaders voted in a Town Parliamentary Meeting 127 to 56 in favor of building 115 moderately priced apartments on the fringe of town to add diversity to the almost exclusively white population. However, a hastily called voter’s referendum rejected the plan by a 5,175 to 2,718 count. McKibben asserts this action was replicated all across the country and stifled Black economic and social progress to the present day.
Section Two, “The Cross,” explores the splintering and diminution of various Protestant denominations as well as the rise of dangerously extreme evangelical mega churches. The author candidly admits that readers who are not of a religious bent may save themselves a few thousand words and move on to section three. However, “The Cross” makes some critical points about the unspooling of our society. It is McKibben’s contention that the old-fashioned concept of community has decreased because of the constant loss of regular churchgoers and the mid 1980s rise in evangelical worship, which often stressed success for the individual. He also contrasts the radical teaching of Jesus’ gospel advice to a rich young man, “Go, sell what you possess and give it to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and follow me.” versus a 1980 speech where Ronald Reagan declared that the Republican Party was, “… the party that wants to see an America in which people can still get rich.”
Climate change’s ramped up destruction and man’s role in this acceleration is the core of the final section, “The Station Wagon.” McKibben meticulously outlines how urban sprawl, consumer consumption and political malfeasance have almost criminally pushed the Earth to a breaking point.
McKibben writes that we are not only harming our country, but also some of the poorest areas on the planet. Many statistics he presents are astounding. In 2000, Bangladeshis emitted 0.2 tons of carbon per person; Americans emitted 22 tons per person. America has 4 percent of the earth’s population, but we create 25 percent of the excess carbon in the atmosphere.
McKibben’s final plea, a short concluding chapter titled, “People of a Certain Age” is a plea to his fellow Baby Boomers. He believes this generation, while not alone, was complicit, either by actions or neglect, in creating many of the problems dissected in “The Flag, The Cross, and The Station Wagon.” He also strongly believes the Boomers, with their decades of experiences and insights, can help lead the Gen X and Millennial generations to a new path of recovery.
In addition to several years ago founding the environmental group 350.org, he has recently organized a new entity called Third Act. It targets people over 60 years old who are willing to invest their time and expertise in pushing progressive solutions and assisting the newer generations in implementing real changes in the environmental, political and social justice arenas.
Make no mistake, Bill McKibben loves America. He works tirelessly to assure future generations will have a country to love.
