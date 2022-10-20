When does bravado morph into foolishness? That is just one of the many questions raised by “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” The memoir work written by former Marine John “Chick” Donohue, assisted by journalist J.T. Molloy, tells the story of Donohue’s audacious 1968 mission to bring beer to his Inwood, N.Y., buddies serving in Vietnam.
Hatched in a favorite neighborhood bar, Doc Fiddler’s, Donohue’s somewhat booze-induced plan unspools over a four-month time span. His cocky boast to bring local beers to the troops takes on a more serious tone when moms and dads of the young soldiers in Vietnam give Chick mementos and notes to bring to their sons.
Donohue dropped out of high school to enlist in the Marine Corps in 1958 and after his discharge joined the civilian Merchant Marines. His Mariner seaman’s card gave him access to join crews on ships traveling around the world and provided him transportation to Vietnam. Donohue is amused when military officers in Vietnam assume he is CIA because he is wearing civilian clothes in a war zone. He takes advantage of this stereotyping to catch unauthorized rides on helicopters and troop transport vehicles.
Chick and his cohorts at Doc Fiddler’s were increasingly upset with the growing anti-war protests and the news coverage of the horrors of the war. Donohue felt his mission would show the Inwood soldiers that the neighborhood had not forgotten them.
The realities of life on the ground in Vietnam soon intervened and forced Chick into some reassessments. In his travels he witnesses some horrific, and historic events. He is in Saigon, on the streets, when the surprise Tet Offensive begins and is caught up in the action when the Vietcong actually occupy the United States Embassy building for several hours. He sees bodies of U.S. soldiers and Vietcong soldiers at the Embassy gate. As he hopscotches the war torn country via helicopters, jeeps and motorcycles searching for the young men on his list, Donohue observes a stark contrast between what he sees in the field and what his county’s leaders, including President Johnson and General Westmoreland, were saying about the war.
All the old friends Chick surprises at their assigned posts are shocked he has found them, but some are concerned he has endangered himself and them with his quest. He also sadly learns that two of the men on his list have recently died.
Soldiers tell Donohue their own stories of leadership malfeasance. One reveals. “ In the weeks before Tet, the Mamasans in the villages kept telling us ‘Beaucoup VC, beaucoup VC’ – many Vietcong — were coming into the area. We reported it to intel (army intelligence), but they told us it was ‘unconfirmed.’ The first night of Tet, our ambush patrol got wiped out.”
Vietnam divided the United States more than any conflict since the Civil War. In The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Chick Donohue tells his very personal journey into this great divide.
Bonus mini movie review:
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” movie was released in October 2022. Folks seeing Bill Murray in the cast and Peter Farrelly as producer as well as seeing the jaunty movie poster may believe they will see a comedy with war as a backdrop. Unlike the “M.A.S.H.” and “Catch-22” films, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” has only a few light moments. It is an unevenly presented anti-war movie with far more gore than giggles. It also adds a highly fictionalized main character and a meant-to-shock CIA scene which is not from Donohue’s book.
