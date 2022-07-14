Elin Hilderbrand, an immensely popular novelist, is on a floating spectral character run. Last year’s effort, “Golden Girl,” featured an angel on a mission while her latest bestseller, “The Hotel Nantucket,” introduces Grace, a hovering ghostly presence.
Readers of Hilderbrand approach her work with a Nantucket basket full of expectations. They desire romance, intrigue, haute couture, cutting edge cuisine, boundless luxury brand-named artifacts, plus beautiful people crossing paths on the cobblestone streets of Nantucket. “The Hotel Nantucket” delivers these highly curated goods in a multi-plot summertime adventure.
Lizbet Keaton, described as “an island sweetheart”, has recently broken up with her longtime paramour and restaurant partner, JJ O’Malley. According to the aptly named local rumor mill, The Cobblestone Telegraph, she is “desperate to re-invent herself.” A London billionaire, Xavier Darling, throws Lizbet a very expensive life vest when he hires her to manage the run down Hotel Nantucket. Darling spends lavishly on a much-needed renovation and informs Lizbet his only goal is to have the hotel earn the never-before-awarded Five Key rating from Shelly Carpenter, a luxury hotel critic with a fanatical following.
Darling trusts Lizbet to oversee the recruiting of a new staff and Hilderbrand populates the new venture with an array of characters who fulfill the modern day criterion for diversity: gays, grifters, strivers, POC, haves and have-nots. Floating above, observing all the activities, is Grace who 100 years prior, as a 19-year-old chambermaid, perished in a suspicious fire at the original hotel. Grace, perhaps rightly so as an apparition, often disappears from the plot line then emerges to aid or obstruct a hotel guest’s or employee’s plans depending on how she feels about the character.
“The Hotel Nantucket” is Hilderbrand’s 27th novel, most of them based on Nantucket. She knows the turf well and takes readers along on exotic meals, scenic day trips and bountiful shopping excursions. She is unabashedly an enthusiastic promoter of the island’s beauty and vibrancy.
Nantucket, nicknamed the Gray Lady because of the frequent enveloping fog, is many things; one thing is pretentious. Hilderbrand, despite all her skill, occasionally drifts into cringe-worthy elitism.
For instance, in one scene Lizbet is sitting at the Hotel Nantucket’s classy nightclub, Blue Bar, when a man sits next to her and says, “Hey, hot stuff, I’m Brad Dover from Everett.” While this is a decidedly rude, clichéd opening line, Hilderbrand ratchets up the disdain when she offers Lizbet’s silent response, “The only problem with the Blue Bar, Lizbet decides, is that it’s open to the public, including people like Brad Dover from Everett.”
Another example involves a mysterious accident which changes one character’s life. Eventually, it is revealed the accident occurred when that character was saber opening an expensive bottle of champagne at a party! No accident could be more Nantucket than that!
If readers can forgive these visits into noblesse oblige, Hilderbrand does craft an entertaining mystery which is as soothing as a day at the beach. So, put on your scallop edged skirt or your Nantucket red slacks and immerse yourself in the idyllic summer life on one of America’s toniest islands.
