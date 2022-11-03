Historical fiction; the term is a literary contradiction. It places a heavy burden upon its practitioners. Melding documented facts with speculative thoughts, conversations and emotions requires skill and courage of writers who play in this genre. Co-authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray display an abundance of both traits in their new work, “The Personal Librarian.”
The novel presents the amazing story of Belle da Costa Greene, who rises from the ashes of a divided family and poverty to become one of the most influential businesswomen in America during the early 1900s. Belle achieves this status at the great cost of denying her heritage. Latent racism, which was unleashed in 1883 when the Supreme Court overruled portions of the Civil Rights Act of 1875, compelled Belle’s mother to declare her light skinned family as “white” on a national census. She did this despite the fact that Belle’s father, Richard Greener, the first Black graduate of Harvard, was a leader in the Black rights movement. This imposing chasm between her parents, leading to a separation, forced Belle to lead a life of deception.
Oh, what a life it was! Belle’s recollections, told in a diary like format, span from 1905 through 1948. We are introduced to J.P. (John Pierpont) Morgan, the most powerful and influential businessman in America, who becomes Belle’s contentious employer and benefactor. Belle whisks us through the high society of the Post Gilded Age of mansions and ostentation. We travel with Belle to Europe and visit the finest museums on the continent as she learns about art and love. As Belle procures and curates items for the new Pierpont Library, these paintings, manuscripts and books are beautifully described by Benedict and Murray, whose meticulous research into this world is obvious.
Mr. Morgan is a complex man. Often grumpy, quietly magnanimous, he is also a well-known philanderer. His occasional slurs against Jews, Italians and Poles adds tension to Belle’s dangerous ploy of passing for white. Surely his prejudice must carry over to Blacks.
The authors hue, sometimes awkwardly, to the tone of the flowery dialogue of the early 20th century. Belle reminisces about a beau, “Whether it is from the way our fingers brush as we both reach for the sugar at luncheon, or the manner in which he gently leads me through the door with his hand on my lower back, I long for more of him.”
Belle’s life trajectory was astounding. After her parent’s separation, Belle, her mother and siblings lived a life of near poverty in New York. Her ascendancy a little more than a decade later is floridly described as she leaves the prestigious Claridge’s hotel in London, “Slipping the men a tip, I follow them to the idling Rolls-Royce. I wrap my fur around my shoulder, and just as I’m about to step up and inside the gleaming silver motorcar, I hear, ‘Belle!’”
Benedict, who is white, began thinking about writing about Belle after a visit to the Pierpont Museum. Feeling inadequate to fully capture a Black character, she approached Murray to co-author the work. Murray felt, conversely, because Belle lived in a white world, she needed help with that aspect of the story. A perfect literary marriage was born.
From the perspective of the early 1900s, “The Personal Librarian” manages to comment on issues salient in America in 2022. Racism, gender bias, bodily autonomy and consequences of Congressional and Supreme Court actions reach out from the past and continue to haunt our country today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.