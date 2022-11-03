Historical fiction; the term is a literary contradiction. It places a heavy burden upon its practitioners. Melding documented facts with speculative thoughts, conversations and emotions requires skill and courage of writers who play in this genre. Co-authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray display an abundance of both traits in their new work, “The Personal Librarian.”

The novel presents the amazing story of Belle da Costa Greene, who rises from the ashes of a divided family and poverty to become one of the most influential businesswomen in America during the early 1900s. Belle achieves this status at the great cost of denying her heritage. Latent racism, which was unleashed in 1883 when the Supreme Court overruled portions of the Civil Rights Act of 1875, compelled Belle’s mother to declare her light skinned family as “white” on a national census. She did this despite the fact that Belle’s father, Richard Greener, the first Black graduate of Harvard, was a leader in the Black rights movement. This imposing chasm between her parents, leading to a separation, forced Belle to lead a life of deception.

