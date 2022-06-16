More often than not as time passes icons of history become caricatures; Lincoln becomes the emancipator in the top hat, Napoleon is remembered as a dwarf-like conqueror with his hand inside his jacket. More contemporaneously, Winston Churchill evokes a bulldog-faced man holding an oversized cigar who gave rousing speeches.
Historian Erik Larson presents the fully human side of Churchill in his latest work, “The Splendid and the Vile.” Larson does this by employing a clever, disciplined conceit. Rather than chronicling the long, varied life of Churchill, he writes of precisely one time frame from May 1940 to May 1941 which was Churchill’s first year as prime minister of Great Britain. This allows Larson to bring readers into the minute details of Churchill’s idiosyncrasies, there are many, and his decision-making process. The massive research done by Larson yields fascinating glimpses of not only the prime minister, but also his family, close affiliates and notable personages around the world. While the story is told in 503 pages, the Sources, Bibliography, and Index require 82 additional pages!
This investigative mother lode of diaries, personal journals, official documents, and news clippings allows Larson to bring us London enduring the German bombing raids as seen through the eyes of several eyewitnesses.
Mary Churchill, the Prime Minister’s youngest child, attended debutante balls and danced in basement nightclubs even as air raid sirens shrieked and anti-aircraft cannons roared. She wrote, “It seemed so easy to forget – there in the light & warmth & music – the dark, deserted streets – the barking of the guns – the hundreds of men & women already at their posts – the bombs & death & blood.”
We are made privy to the delicate choreography of Churchill’s dance with President Franklin Roosevelt as he asked for America’s assistance within the confines of the United States Neutrality Act. Their correspondence reveals two principled leaders attempting to overcome severe obstacles to save the world from tyranny. At one point, pressing Roosevelt to send surplus U.S. destroyers, Churchill closed with, “Mr. President, with great respect I must tell you that in the long history of the world, this is a thing to do now.” He italicized “now”.
As for Britain’s enemy, the leaders of Germany’s 3rd Reich are closely observed as they plotted their campaign in Europe and planned their ill-fated invasion of Russia. Luftwaffe head Hermann Göring is relentless in his air assault of cities in England while chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels engaged in a World War II version of “fake news.” Adolf Hitler, while certainly a presence in “The Splendid and the Vile,” is a muted background character in this telling.
For all the bravery displayed by Churchill, the support lent to him by his wife, Clemantine, the guidance of men such as Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden and Lord Beaverbrook, the true heroes of “The Splendid and the Vile” are the citizens of cities such as London, Coventry and Plymouth. They endured months of brutal bombings with a calm, imperturbable demeanor which astounded the frustrated German hierarchy. The toll was immense. Between the beginning of the bombing raids on London on Sept. 7, 1940, to the end on May 11, 1941, there were 29,000 people killed while 28,550 were seriously injured. Yet the populace remained steadfast in their loyalty.
An acquaintance told Churchill that the best thing he had done was give people courage. He replied, “I never gave them courage, I was able to focus theirs.”
