It’s April, 2016; imagine Queen Elizabeth II as a surreptitious Miss Marple. S.J. Bennett’s novel, “The Windsor Knot,” has a definite Agatha Christie vibe. A murder takes place in an exotic location, in this case Windsor Castle.
Colorful suspects are plentiful. We have Russians, the Archbishop of Canterbury, ballerinas and, even, noted English author Sir David Attenborough at Windsor the night of a mysterious death. Motives are murky and official authorities are chasing their tails. Much to Queen Elizabeth’s dismay, the head of the Security Service (M15) believes the murderer must have been a member of the Royal staff. The queen, who values the loyalty of her Windsor personnel, quietly begins her own sleuthing.
Bennett uses this fanciful plot to spin a surprisingly interesting look into the lives of the British monarchy. The author manages to delineate the chasm between Queen Elizabeth’s stern, austere demeanor as she carries out her official duties and the considerate, kind woman she becomes when dealing with family, close friends and confidants. She tolerates the necessary pomp and circumstance of her position, but appreciates the out-of-public-view times with her horses, her corgis and her beloved Prince Phillip.
The politics of the spring of 2016 add to the mix of issues surrounding the queen. She is anticipating a visit from President Obama and the first lady. She is very fond of the couple. Her sadness that Obama’s final term is ending is assuaged by the likely prospect that the United States will be electing its first female president in the fall election. Privately, because the monarchy does not enter directly into politics, she is also confident her subjects will defeat the foolish Brexit initiative in July. (Whoops and whoops!)
Recruiting the help of a young, Black assistant, Rozie a British Nigerian, the queen discreetly pushes the director of the Secret Service away from suspecting her staff and toward several other possibilities; Russia, China or Saudi Arabia. Each country has players who have motives for the murder of the young Russian pianist killed at Windsor Castle. Bennett adroitly provides red herrings and plot twists which keep readers both informed and off balance. The author engages in some fantastical fictional dialogue between the queen and Prince Phillip including a brief discussion of autoerotic asphyxiation. Not exactly a report you’d see in real life on BBC covering the monarchs!
Bennett was a late arrival on the literary scene as she published her first work in her mid-40s. She wrote several successful, award winning young adult novels before starting work on “The Windsor Knot,” which was published in March of 2021. It is the start of Bennett’s “Her Majesty the Queen Investigates” series. A follow up, “All The Queen’s Men,” was released in March of this year. The author has no set number of sequels in mind – that will be determined by the reservoir of Elizabeth stories Bennett’s fertile imagination can tap.
