'The Windsor Knot'

It’s April, 2016; imagine Queen Elizabeth II as a surreptitious Miss Marple. S.J. Bennett’s novel, “The Windsor Knot,” has a definite Agatha Christie vibe. A murder takes place in an exotic location, in this case Windsor Castle.

Colorful suspects are plentiful. We have Russians, the Archbishop of Canterbury, ballerinas and, even, noted English author Sir David Attenborough at Windsor the night of a mysterious death. Motives are murky and official authorities are chasing their tails. Much to Queen Elizabeth’s dismay, the head of the Security Service (M15) believes the murderer must have been a member of the Royal staff. The queen, who values the loyalty of her Windsor personnel, quietly begins her own sleuthing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.