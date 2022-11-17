In September, Fredrik Backman made one of his first public appearances after the publication of his new novel, “The Winners,” at An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Café in Plainville, Mass.
The author was clearly troubled as the evening began. He avoided eye contact with the overflow crowd and declined to even acknowledge the praise heaped upon him by the event planner in her introduction.
In past interviews, Backman has spoken about his nervous breakdown in 2017 after extensive book tours. “ I had an identity crisis and I was so uncomfortable. I’m still very uncomfortable on stage.”
Most of Backman’s characters are equally uncomfortable. A majority of them have trouble “fitting in.” His last novel before “The Winners” is titled, “Anxious People.” Anxiety permeates all of his works. Angst has, however, rarely been so beautifully and meticulously portrayed than in Backman’s “Beartown” trilogy, “The Winners” being the third and final work.
All three novels, “Beartown,” “Us Against You,” and “The Winners” center on the rivalry between two remote forest villages in the norther region of Sweden, Hed and Beartown. Hockey success defines and quantifies both towns. Dominance on the ice leads to prominence on the social structure. Happy fans of the winning town abuse their neighbors in the nearby locale. Unhappy fans create their own havoc.
It is suffocating to have so few other outlets in a cold, bitter region of the world. Young hockey prodigies are lionized far too soon. Lesser talents soon see themselves devalued. Both tracks can provide disastrous results.
The rape of a 14-year-old girl by an older teenage hockey player at the beginning of “Beartown” is the catalyst which reignites the generations-long rivalry between the two towns.
In “The Winners,” reverberations of that six-year-old crime are still being felt. The two towns have weathered ebbs and flows in their hockey success and financial situations. They are often scrabbling for the same meager assets. Politicians and businessmen in Hed and Beartown wheel and deal with their town’s hockey clubs’ winning or losing acting as a fulcrum.
When Hed’s ice rink is severely damaged in a late summer storm, it sets up conflicts which spiral out of control. The need for the Beartown Bears and Hed Red Bulls youth clubs to share ice time is fraught with peril. Beartown and Hed are not good at sharing.
Backman’s strength is in vivid character introspection. Whether portraying a young rape victim, an aging ex-National Hockey League player or a closeted gay who becomes an assassin on the ice, the author captures fear, love, hate and anxiety with acute detail and searing compassion. In “The Winners” he asks, “What is life, other than moments? What is laughter, other than a small victory over sorrow? A singular moment, just one, when everything inside us isn’t broken.”
“The Winners” brings back primary characters from the first two works; Maya, Ann, Peter, Benji, Amat and more who discover that the two-year truce between the towns cannot withstand having to share rink time in Beartown’s facility while staving off the politicians’ attempts to gain control of their teams and towns.
Backman’s actions at An Unlikely Story were not borne out of rudeness. He is a man who struggles to fit in. He is uncomfortable with many things, including fame. Fortunately for lovers of interesting, albeit difficult, literature, he uses his wondrous gift for story telling to find his place.
“The Winners” is infuriating, brilliant, dark, luminous, too short (so well written), too long (670 pages) and a cacophony to the senses.
