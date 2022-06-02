In her 24th novel, “French Braid,” Anne Tyler waits until page 234 to describe a French braid unraveling. “That’s it.” a character declares, “And then when she undid them, her hair would still be in ripples, little left-over squiggles, for hours and hours afterwards…
Well, that’s how families work, too. You think you’re free of them, but you’re never really free; the ripples are crimped in forever.”
Beautifully descriptive prose stunted by the burden of weary humanity, that’s pure Tyler.
For more than three decades she has plumbed the vagaries of relationships, familial and otherwise, with skill and sagacity. Tyler has opined in interviews that”… character is everything. I never see why I have to throw in a plot.”
In “French Braid,” she seems to have ignored this thesis. Perhaps a novel which is a multi-generational saga requires multiple plots, but Tyler does not handle this aspect well.
In Chapter 1 we meet Serena who is on a train with her beau, James. They are heading home to Baltimore. It’s an Anne Tyler work, of course it has to be Baltimore. We do not again see Serena until Chapter 5 of this eight-chapter book. Absence may not make the reader’s heart grow fonder. Rather, one has to backtrack through Serena’s family tree to remind oneself who she is.
Serena’s opening train ride takes place in 2010, but the tale travels, awkwardly, with stops in: 1959, 1970, 1982, 1990, 1997, 2014 before arriving at the pandemic year of 2020. While six decades may be required to tell the story of three generations of the Garrett family, the chronology gets muddled by multiple flashbacks.
The fact that “French Braid” is still a worthy read is a tribute to Tyler’s prodigious talent for character development. Mercy Garrett, the matriarch of the clan, is wonderfully depicted. She evolves from a shy teen working in her father’s plumbing supply store into an independent, creative grandmother who supports herself as an artist, making money painting portraits of client’s homes. Sounds like a cliché, but even Mercy’s execution of these portraits is revealingly off-center. Rather than the typical painting of a home’s exterior, Marcy enters the client’s home, meets with the owners and searches for a detail which reflects the essence of the home. This detail, a grandfather clock or an old steam trunk for instance, becomes the subject of her painting.
Tyler also captures perfectly the grinding fissures in the Garrett family relationships. On a rare family vacation to a lake in 1959, Alice, Mercy’s oldest child, observes, “The difference between this scene and the ones in the French paintings was that the paintings all showed people interacting – picnickers and boating parties. But here everyone was separate. Even her father, a few yards away from her, was swimming now toward shore. A passerby would never guess the Garrett’s even knew each other. They looked so scattered, and so lonesome.”
Tyler’s 11th novel, “Breathing Lessons,” garnered her a Pulitzer Prize in 1989. Her work, “A Spool of Blue Thread,” was short-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2015. She remains a significant figure in the literary world. “French Braid” may contain a few knotty problems, but it does not diminish her stature.
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.