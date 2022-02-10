I’ve been surfing the web looking for ways to bring in some extra money. I Googled around, and it seems that opportunity abounds in becoming what’s known as an influencer.
The internet explains that “an influencer is a person with the ability to influence potential buyers of a product or service by promoting or recommending the items on social media.”
Shoot! I should be able to do that, right?
After all, I know my way around Facebook ... I guess I should call it Meta now, but who even says that? Also, I’m pretty persuasive. I can get my friend’s dog to jump up on me, even when I’m not carrying a box of donuts, and, darn it, people seem to like me. I don’t think I’m imagining that. Well, not always.
Somewhere online it also says, “Influencers can add serious credibility to your brand.” Hmmmm. There you are. The more I read, the more excited I’m getting about becoming one.
As for credibility, I’ve been writing for decades. That should give me a boatload of reader cred, no? Besides that, my family almost always likes what I write. So, there’s a start.
Dang it. If I can spread my picture around cyberspace wearing some eye-popping couture, I bet I can be a success at making folks want to copy my duds and buy some goods.
I figure that getting into something like this when you’re kind of mature, it’s best to go with your strengths. So, I’m guessing that having grown up on a farm, I could turn heads by spiffing myself up in denim.
You know. Like some generously cut bib overalls. Don’t you feel that they’re ripe for a comeback? I mean “Hee Haw” went off the air in the late 1990s. It’s time!
Anyway, think how practical bib overalls are. They have that flap that comes up nearly to your adam’s apple. If you’re even a little bit prone to spilling barbecue sauce or hot fudge down your front, look at how you’ll save lots of time having to wash your shirt.
In addition, the deluxe models have that nice loop on one thigh where you can hook your claw hammer, or if you don’t need to carry a hammer you might be able to latch your spray bottle there for when you need to keep the bugs away if you’re out walking in the woods. Bib overalls are so versatile. (See I’m practicing my influencer patter already).
Know what else is nice? Two pocket shirts. Why do they even make shirts with only one pocket? They’re for amateurs.
When I get to be a member of the influencer community, I even think I know how I can double down on the appeal of those two pocket shirts. I will have the L.L. Bean crowd and the Cabela’s cohort eating out of my hand. Don’t laugh.
You’ll be surprised when people start saying there goes L.J.S., the influence peddler. Um, that doesn’t sound right. I’ll have to work on the wording there a little later.
Anyway, I will fill one ample pocket with hand-sanitizer wipes and the other with candy bars. Like a Boy Scout, I will be prepared on a hike for an energy-boosting snack and germ-free fingers.
To be effective influencing my followers I will have to get up to speed technically, though. Probably, I should go out and get a selfie stick. Are they even still a thing? (Note to self: Write a note to self, reminding self not to take selfies of self near the edge of any precipices.) (Second note to self: look up synonym for the word self.)
I’m really excited to get started on this new venture, but I’m kind of anxious, too. For one thing, I don’t have a YouTube channel yet. Anyone know how to start one? Oh yeah, and what’s Instagram, anyway? Someone told me that influencers find it influential. TikTok too, but I can’t dance. Also, I don’t believe in Twitter, so I won’t mention it ... well I won’t mention it again.
Just know that I promise I’ll still be the same old me when I’m famous for being famous. I’ll just be wearing Gucci jeans, Ermenegildo Zegna shirts, and drinking Moxie from the bottle ... once I make it all the rage.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
(0) comments
