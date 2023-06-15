It must be something about the weather in Florida or, perhaps, it is the crazy quilt of ethnicities who make the Sunshine State their home. Whatever the responsible ingredients, Florida grows an amazing crop of newspaper reporters who evolve into wildly eccentric and humorous mystery writers. Tim Dorsey wrote for the Tampa Tribune while Carl Hiaasen and Dave Barry wrote for the Miami Herald.
Barry’s latest novel, “Swamp Story,” adds to the collection of their Florida based mash up of works which usually feature: oddball characters, rogue exotic animals, corrupt politicians, improbable mayhem, plus an unlikely romantic subplot.
As the title implies, most of “Swamp Story” takes place in the Florida Everglades, a 1.5 million acre wetland just primed to serve as a backdrop for Barry’s hilariously twisted world view. The author introduces us to Jesse Braddock, a young mom who, through a series of very bad choices, finds herself living in a remote cabin with two male miscreants surrounded by nothing but swamp. Her attempts to extradite herself, and her baby girl, act as the springboard for the plot.
What a wild plot it is, encompassing: hidden treasures, a scary monster, TikTok mania, cryptozoology, reality TV and political malpractice! Barry especially enjoys satirizing politicians. Being a lifelong Floridian makes this easy for him. Here’s an example. “The interior secretary was a man named Whitt Chastain, who had served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. During his time in Congress, he had never introduced a single piece of legislation but had raised his national stature to cabinet level by making 638 guest appearances on cable-TV news shows. This was believed to be a congressional record.”
“Swamp Story” is Barry’s 15th work of fiction, several co-written with Ridley Pearson. He has also published 29 non-fiction books offering comic slices from his own life. Readers who know Barry from these lighter works may be surprised by some aspects of “Swamp Story.” While still humorous, “Swamp Story” contains some violent and disturbing confrontations between Jesse and the rednecks pursuing her in the swamp lands. Not as dark as Dorsey’s portrayal of his protagonists, Serge and Coleman, who, although they only kill bad guys, do so with a sadomasochistic glee. Still, the two hillbillies in “Swamp Story,” who are portrayed like the back woods predators in the movie “Deliverance,” make sexual threats to Jesse which are unsettling.
The plot also includes: a beer & bait shop with no customers, a TV newswoman trying to maintain her dignity in a mad media environment, an evil lawyer and a mythical Melon Monster prowling the swamp. There are plot holes big enough to drive a hydrofoil swamp boat through, but “Swamp Story” is not meant to be a carefully crafted, a la John le Carré mystery novel. Barry’s quirky, eye winking, let it rip attitude towards the vicissitudes of life make “Swamp Story” a quick, pleasurable read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.