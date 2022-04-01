PAWTUCKET – Most people with access to the internet should be pretty familiar with YouTube by now … but have you heard of Flosstube? (And, no, it has nothing to do with dental hygiene.)
Flosstube is a flourishing community, within YouTube, of stitchers and those involved with needle arts and crafts, aptly named, since the thread used in cross-stitching is called floss.
Pam Dumont, of Pawtucket, has her own Flosstube channel, which she started in May of 2020 – currently at more than 3,000 subscribers. Dumont took that growing interest and decided to also take the leap into opening her own cross-stitch specialty store, Stitch New England, in downtown North Attleboro, Mass., in November.
Dumont began doing cross-stitch when she was around 18. When asked what prompted her to pick up the needlework, she answers candidly, “boredom.”
She said her mother taught her to cross-stitch. Dumont said she picked out a pattern from a magazine her mom subscribed to and asked her to show her how to stitch it, and things took off from there.
“I’m kind of a homebody. So when the boyfriend would go out to the club, I’d stay home and stitch something.”
That practice paid off. Some of the current displays hanging in her shop are quite elaborate, demonstrating the skill and patience of someone dedicated to their craft.
Dumont said throughout the COVID pandemic, cross-stitch has been something that has brought her peace, noting that the stay-at-home orders and stressful times also played a part in making cross-stitch even more popular.
“Everybody came back to it during the pandemic,” she said.
She said the feeling of the floss going through the fabric is very soothing, helping one to feel calm during times of stress.
Dumont said she stitched “pretty much every day” since the pandemic began.
“I think all crafts and hobbies are having a revival since the pandemic,” Dumont said. “People went back to the things they learned when they were kids.”
She added, “Social media has really made cross-stitching flourish.”
As with any revival, cross-stitching has evolved in many ways. It’s not just all hearts and flowers.
“There’s a cross-stitch pattern for everyone,” Dumont said.
Available patterns range from “reproduction samplers,” with quaint designs that might date back to the 1800s, to patterns with phrases we are unable to print in this paper … think sassy, fresh, even the occasional f-bomb.
Dumont said that before she discovered Flosstube, “I thought I was the only one stitching in Rhode Island.”
Eager to connect with a community that had her craft in common, “I started a Flosstube channel because no one in my house wanted to talk about cross-stitch anymore,” she joked.
Growing her channel has also grown her body of work. She said being on Flosstube has taken her from working on one project a year to having 24 projects going.
While every type of community can have its ups and downs, Dumont said she’s found people are supportive and kind, cheering each other on.
“For the most part, stitchers are just nice people,” she said.
She calls her channel “Stitching in the Land of Good Enough.”
The inspiration for the name?
“Because I’m not a perfectionist,” she said. “If I make a mistake, I try to weave it in. My stitching is never going to win a blue ribbon at the county fair, and that’s OK.”
The sense of community found on Flosstube also provided some of the inspiration for Dumont to open a brick and mortar shop.
“With the needle shop I’m creating that in person,” she said. “There’s nothing like stitching with people.”
Another factor that pushed her to open Stitch New England was that online ordering can present some challenges with cross stitch. She said sometimes to get a fabric color just right, you need to see it in person, giving an example of once having to order four different shades of purple online to get the one she wanted.
“I wanted a store where people could touch and feel the floss and the fabric in person,” she said.
She also keeps certain specialty supplies on hand that wouldn’t be found in a general craft shop.
In addition to offering the supplies needed for cross-stitch projects, the shop also offers events such as the upcoming Floss & Friends Stitch Together, on Saturday, April 16, where all skill levels are invited to stitch together in a casual setting. Event info and registration can be found at www.stitchnewengland.com.
Dumont’s YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/channel/UCVN-2c3T5-4LCTA4lgzRNTg and her Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/Stitch-New-England-112524081227081.
Dumont also has a bit of advice for those looking to get started: “Cross stitching should be fun. Don’t get hung up on the ‘right’ way to stitch or the ‘right’ materials to use. Stitch the way that makes you happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.