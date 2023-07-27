PAWTUCKET – Big things come in small packages at Crooked Current Brewery, as the smallest brewery in the smallest state continues to produce beer packed with unexpected and interesting flavors.
Crooked Current Brewmaster Nichole Pelletier churns out small batches of old favorites and continues to craft new flavors such as the upcoming Coconut Hefeweizen.
“It’s a brand-new recipe. I like to explore flavors. This has been in the works for a while,” says Pelletier.
She said her newest “latest and greatest” are pretty fruit-forward now, though she said that will change soon. She said to come in soon to enjoy the last batch of the season of the Blueberry Wheat Ale and Watermelon Blond Ale in August.
Pelletier said while she enjoys light beers, she still makes tangy IPAs and dark stouts. She said she does not see the trend moving away from IPAs anytime soon, but she does think people are interested in new and unique flavors in craft beer.
“I always said that sense of taste is a very subjective sense open to interpretation. There is no way to know what others experience. Whatever you like is correct,” she said.
Crooked Current brews small batches that go quickly in a “rapid fire” style that Pelletier said makes the brewery special. That allows the brewery, which has a small footprint, to experiment with new and different flavors.
“We do a lot of season stuff. Our rotation is rapid. We have a unique business model with three taps instead of larger breweries with six or 10 taps,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said to expect to start seeing autumnal seasonal beers, such as pumpkin ones, very soon.
Pelletier picked up brewing when she and her husband and Crooked Current co-owner Jason Lourenco purchased a brewing kit. She said she quickly learned she had a knack for brewing and her husband has the business acumen.
The pair entered the brewing scene a little after some of the heavy hitters in Rhode Island. Pelletier said she was inspired by Grey Sail Brewing, Newport Storm, and Revival for opening the door for breweries in the state.
“They are well-established and set the scene for craft beer in Rhode Island,” she said.
Now, nine years after opening Crooked Current, the brewery has amassed a following of regulars based on word of mouth. Or rather, taste of mouth. Pelletier said it is advantageous to have become stable and secure in the state and enjoy customer retention.
She said retention is due to a constantly changing draft, and having solid, unique, one-of-a-kind staple beers on rotation.
The Neapolitan Brown Ale is one of the most popular beers here. Like the ice cream, it features hints of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry that are delicately balanced. Pelletier said she’s seen attempts to duplicate the beer, but none are quite there.
Another favorite coming into the rotation soon is the Oatmeal Raisin Beer, which she said has been there since the beginning. Pelletier said she likes to craft light beers where all the flavors are present without exhausting the palate.
Visiting Crooked Current, customers can sample all three drafts, get a pour in a tulip glass, or take some home in a glass growler or canned crowler. Both are filled upon order to ensure freshness, though Pelletier said people seem to prefer the crowlers. She said people typically get take-out beer in cans about 70 percent of the time and growlers 30 percent (Crooked Current sells giant cozies to keep the crowlers cold).
“It’s the convenience of it. You can throw it out when you’re done,” Pelletier said.
Crooked Current is located in the Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. in Pawtucket, and is open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
