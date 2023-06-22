SOUTH KINGTOWN – Meghan Lydon booked her first professional show in 2012, the summer after she graduated from Mount Saint Charles. “It was ‘The Sound of Music’ at Theatre by the Sea,” said the Cumberland native in a recent phone interview. “I played Louisa and understudied for Liesl.”
Now Lydon is back at Theatre by the Sea, this time in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” She’s playing the role of Betty, and she’s one of two actors understudying the lead role.
“Beautiful” follows Carole King’s career, from her start as a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to her emergence as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame entertainer. It’s a jukebox musical, using King’s songs to tell her story. “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “One Fine Day” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” are just a handful of the songs featured in the show.
Lydon says she arrived in Matunuck off-book (meaning she’d already memorized the lines) for her role as Betty, King’s childhood friend, “because I knew that learning Carole’s tracks would be a lot.” Being an understudy means knowing that character’s part completely so the actor can jump into the show at a moment’s notice.
Lydon performed in several shows while at Mount. “I was in ‘Hello, Dolly,’ ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’”
After Mount, Lydon attended Tulane University, graduating in 2016 with a BFA in musical theater. While there, “I played the Baker’s Wife in ‘Into the Woods’ and Janet in ‘The Rocky Horror Show.’”
Tulane also had its own summer stock program. “I did it pretty much every summer,” she said.
After Tulane, Lydon moved to New York City and started “off and on auditioning.” She also found her “survival job,” the job that pays the bills when acting does not.
“I have a parallel career as a personal trainer. Technically, it’s my full-time job, on the Upper East Side.”
“Beautiful” is the first show Lydon has booked since Tulane. “Those six years were very transitory,” she says. “I had to find my footing, get in a rhythm of auditioning.” She “felt good” by March of 2020, and then the world shut down.
This year, she decided to audition for Theatre by the Sea, coming home to Rhode Island to do so. “I thought, if I came home, I could get in the door and be seen. And ‘Beautiful’ has been a dream show of mine.”
Lydon is staying in cast housing while she’s rehearsing for and performing in “Beautiful.”
“When I was doing ‘Sound of Music’ here, I had a car and commuted from home,” she says. “Now I don’t have a car. Because I live in New York.”
In her free time while in Matunuck, she’s able to keep up with her schedule as a trainer virtually. When “Beautiful” is done, she’ll return to New York and get back to auditioning “to keep the momentum going.”
One more thing while she’s in Matunuck: “I’m itching to take advantage of the beach.”
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” runs through July 8 at Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebythesea.com or call the box office at 401.782.8587.
