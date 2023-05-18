LINCOLN – If you’re tired of your dog acting badly, or are looking for it to behave like a show dog, Dan Flynn of Butterfly Farm and his team of dog trainers can help.
At Butterfly Farm, 679 Great Road, Flynn teaches everything from simple obedience training to herding, agility, conformation and scent work. He said he can start training dogs as puppies or help with older mutts as well.
Flynn has trained dogs his entire life, and said he believes that positive reinforcement when training a pet helps to build a relationship between the pet and its owner.
There are many reasons and benefits to training a dog besides forming a relationship, he said. Dogs need jobs and enjoy being given a task.
“A well-behaved and well-trained dog is better to live with. They are very intelligent and like using their brains to work,” Flynn said. A happy dog is working and keeping its brain occupied.
“Every breed is built to do something specifically. We need to honor that and let your dog do what it was bred to do,” he said.
A great task for a hound dog is to put its powerful nose to work with scent work, he said. Scent work is an American Kennel Club event that has dogs find scents, including birch, anise, cypress and clove, in various indoor and outdoor situations.
Flynn also shows several of his dogs, which he breeds at the farm, including cocker spaniel and golden retriever show dogs. He said his cocker spaniels enjoy agility training and herding. His prize-winning cocker spaniel, Ticket, leaps over hurdles and dashes through tunnels in Flynn’s on-site agility course.
On top of training, Flynn and his trainers also professionally handle show dogs and will be traveling to the famous Westminster Dog Show in the upcoming weeks. He and his team also help train for conformation, which he said is like a beauty pageant for dogs, for both the pet and handler.
Training is not breed-specific, Flynn added. He said that any type of dog enjoys exercising its brain as well as its body. While DNA tests gain insight into what a mutt could be, he said it is not always necessary to train.
Butterfly Farm offers various levels of training, and dogs can continuously take classes to keep them happy and improving.
“Dogs need to do something. They’re happier that way,” he said.
When Flynn was young, he started working at Butterfly Farm and would assist with tasks like feeding the animals and harvesting vegetables. Additionally, he pursued training his pets as a pastime and discovered a strong passion for it.
“Dogs were always something I did on the side. Now it’s blossomed into most of my life. I couldn’t be happier,” Flynn said.
He continued training on the side after college, where he earned a degree in environmental horticulture and turfgrass management, as well as a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Rhode Island.
Flynn purchased Butterfly Farm seven years ago, and said running the 87-acre farm is a dream come true. He keeps his dogs alongside cows, sheep, chickens, pigs, donkeys and other animals. Last week, he said his donkeys were out in the pasture protecting the recently birthed calves from coyotes.
