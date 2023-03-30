PROVIDENCE – The 73rd annual RI Home Show returns to Providence this weekend, with six shows in one taking over the Rhode Island Convention Center to not only exhibit, but to teach and inspire.
The event includes the10th annual Energy Expo, the Garden Experience, the new Inspiration Showcase, Art of the Ocean State, and the RI Specialty Flower Show, along with hundreds of home-related exhibitors.
Billed as the largest home improvement and idea show in Southern New England, the show runs March 30 through April 2. Hours are Thursday and Friday, from noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Darren Jodoin, of PMC Media Group for the Home Show, said, “This year’s show offers many new and inviting features from Enchanted Gardens to cost cutting tips at the Energy Expo. You’ll be inspired to create at the Inspiration Showcase where experts answer your design questions. We also have Art of the Ocean State highlighting photography and paintings from Rhode Island Artists.”
Jodoin said the 10,000-square-foot, mythical-themed Enchanted Gardens feature is not to be missed. “This magical garden includes fairies, elves and hobbits with beautiful landscaping that will leave viewers wanting more.”
The Garden Experience, by Central Nurseries, will also include unique playhouses, created as future surprise gifts.
“One of the most heartwarming parts of the show is Rosemary’s Wish Kids Project Playhouse where we display themed playhouses specifically designed for children with life-threatening illnesses,” Jodoin said.
The playhouses will be displayed at the Home Show and later moved to Bryant University before being revealed to each recipient family seeing them for the first time.
The Energy Expo, with Rhode Island Energy and the State of R.I. Energy Efficiency & Resource Management Council, will showcase the Pathway to a Zero Energy Home. Attendees will learn how to make a high-performance home – so energy efficient that a renewable energy system could offset most or all of its annual energy use. Energy exhibitors and seminars will also offer various ways to lower energy costs.
The RI Specialty Flower Show will offer vibrant colors and scents with “Galleria – Living Artfully,” from the 2023 Rhode Island Federation of Garden Clubs, an NGC Design Specialty Flower Show. The show will feature designers from across New England highlighting an “artful way of life.” Design classes will offer “simulated snapshots of artistic flair that you might see incorporated throughout daily life and travels.”
New to the show this year is the Inspiration Showcase. Pat Cruz events will offer visitors access to six experts to answer design questions and provide visually dynamic vignettes and educational support, geared toward DIY enthusiasts.
R.I. State Council on the Arts sponsors the Art of the Ocean State portion of the show. The exhibit will feature original art available for purchase, including paintings and photography from local artists and student artists. Artwork will be priced at a tax-free amount of $35 for student artwork, $75, and $150 for Rhode Island artist pieces.
The Home Show will also include hundreds of home-related exhibitors and vendors. Organizers said all aspects of home renovation, remodel and repair will be represented throughout the exhibition.
Show attendees should note that many of the Home Show features, including the Rosemary’s Wish Kids playhouses, were built in collaboration with more than 200 Rhode Island CTE students. Local schools involved include Lincoln High School, Ponaganset High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Children ages 15 and younger attend free. Tickets are also valid for all four days with a wristband (available at the exit door) allowing reentry.
