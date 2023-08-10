LINCOLN – Enjoy a local tradition and the best of the Middle East at St. Basil the Great Melkite Greek Catholic Church’s Summer Festival this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 8 p.m., at the church, 16 Skyview Drive.
The festival has been around for more than 60 years, with a different name and location. The festival was previously known as Mahrajan, meaning a Middle Eastern Food Festival, and was held at Pawtucket’s Narragansett Park Race Track, said Samir Boudjouk, St. Basil’s planner in charge of organizing all church activities.
The track eventually closed down and Boudjouk said the church, which was originally located in Central Falls, moved to Lincoln, at its current site at 16 Skyview Drive.
The Lincoln location provided much more space and this festival has been held here for nearly 25 years.
“There will be music, food, kids activities and dancing...a lot of dancing,” Boudjouk told The Breeze.
He added that the festival will be held rain or shine on the church grounds since everything is set up under tents. There will be a Mass before the festival both days.
“We have lots of tables,” Boudjouk said. “I’ve set up around 500 chairs and 60 tables. Everything (food) is made by the parishioners of the church.”
Boudjouk said they always expect 700 to 800 people each day. The annual festival was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID-19. It returned last year, and Boudjouk said it was huge.
Most of the food prepared is Middle Eastern, but there are American dishes available, including fried chicken tenders and fries and desserts.
Some of the Middle Eastern food options include kefta grilled ground beef on a skewer, chicken taouk, falafel and falafel wraps, hummus, tabouleh, grape leaves, and more.
Desserts include pastries such as baklawa, knafee, date mamoul, karabeej, and others. There will also be a cash bar and soft drinks. Admission to the festival is free, with food, drinks and other items available for purchase.
One of the items for sale is a cookbook.
“’Sito’ means grandma in Arabic and we have what we call a grandma book, which is a Sito cookbook,” Boudjouk said. “We sell it for $10, and 90 percent of the book are Middle Eastern recipes. There are some American and Italian as well.”
There will be Middle Eastern music on both days, Boudjouk said. A band from Ontario will play on Saturday and one from Boston will play on Sunday.
Banners for the event have been donated from businesses, and Boudjouk said they also have banners for memorials and personal ones.
This festival draws people who want to participate in an authentic Middle Eastern experience, as well as those who want to check out the church itself.
“It’s a high-class building, all marble,” Boudjouk said.
The event itself is outside and there will be plenty of children’s activities including a bouncy house, a slide, face-painting and balloons. Boudjouk highlighted the dancing and raffle.
Boudjouk, who has been with the church and planning events for many, many years, said he personally enjoys the festival.
“I love music, I love food, and I love people,” he said. “It’s nice to see people gather together that we haven’t seen in a while and see the kids happy. And I love the food.”
