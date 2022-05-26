PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society is excited to celebrate its 40th Festival of Historic Houses on Saturday, June 4, by showcasing a charming corner of the College Hill Historic District.
In this special anniversary year, guests taking part in the festival will enjoy a day touring the lovingly cared-for private homes, buildings, and green spaces found throughout the neighborhood. Over the course of the self-guided tour, guests will experience a range of houses representing an unprecedented period of economic growth and diversification of architectural styles in Providence’s history.
Located in the College Hill Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places, Keene Street and Lloyd Avenue are part of the tree-lined neighborhoods north of Brown University between Angell and Olney Streets. The earliest houses in this area appeared in the 1850s and, by the 1870s, ample Second Empire and Italianate style houses dotted the neighborhood, according to a press release. The building boom of the 1880s and 1890s saw a blend of Queen Anne and Colonial Revival houses.
Self-guided private house tours will take place Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket sales will begin soon at ProvidenceHouseTour.com. Special guided tours of private gardens will be held on Sunday, June 5, in partnership with the Garden Conservancy.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Angela Kondon at 401-831-7440.
