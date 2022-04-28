WARWICK – Gamm Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, at the theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd.
Tickets are $49-$69. Previews on May 5-8, are $35. For tickets, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
WARWICK – Gamm Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, at the theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd.
Tickets are $49-$69. Previews on May 5-8, are $35. For tickets, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.