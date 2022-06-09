PROVIDENCE – “Rent,” the Jonathan Larson musical that took the theater world by storm, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. What makes a 23-year-old want to direct something that’s two years older than she is?
“I grew up on it,” says Mackenzie Maron, who’s directing the show for Academy Players in Providence. “It was my sister’s favorite show, and she played it non-stop. The songs just got stuck in my head.”
“Rent” tells the story of a group of struggling artists in New York’s East Village, living under the shadow of AIDS.
“Even at a young age, I’d listen to the music and make up blocking in my head,” said Maron in our recent phone call, “just in case I ever got to direct it.”
She chose “Rent” because “it’s a show I’ve always wanted to do. I want to celebrate Pride Month, and to commemorate Jonathan Larson’s accomplishments.”
Larson died unexpectedly the night before his show debuted in an off-Broadway production, so he never experienced its success.
“For me, it’s a dream show,” says Maron. “Not just to be in it, but to direct it. I want to put my own little spin on it, make the show my own.”
Her secret to that is to “let the actors take control of what they want to do and work with that.” It’s not a free-for-all. Maron reacts to their choices, and subtly directs based on them. “Like my mom always says, ‘I can bring you down, but I can’t bring you up.’”
Maron’s mother, Rita, is Academy’s artistic director, and surprisingly, not a fan of “Rent.” Well, until now. “My dad said that Mom wanted to help, but she didn’t like the show. So, she came in to help, and after hearing what this cast brought to the show, she fell in love with it. They kind of persuaded her to like it.”
Maron has high praise for all of her actors and likes that many of them are putting their own spin on their characters. She points to Michael Viveiros, who’s playing Roger. “Roger is usually played as someone who hates the world, but Michael has made him hopeful in a weird way.”
She credits her production team for making all this happen. Julia Gillis is the choreographer, Justine Paolucci is the stage manager, Raymond Santos is the music director, and Rita Maron helps in general.
While “Rent” was in rehearsal, Maron was also directing “School of Rock” at Mount Hope High School in Bristol. “I had to balance two very different shows,” says Maron. “One has a lot of kids, and one is definitely not for kids.”
While “Rent” is based on the world of 25 years ago, it still has a lot to say about today. “Some of the messages are kind of dated,” says Maron. “But there are definitely things to focus on that connects with now.”
Calling herself a “big history buff,” Maron believes that we can connect to any time period. “With this one, I think everyone can live by the thought of ‘no day like today.’” As Mimi, one of the show’s characters sings, “There is no future, there is no past, I live this moment as my last.”
Does Maron identify with any of the characters in the show? “I think Mark. He’s kind of always there just watching things happen. He’d rather help create the narrative, work behind the scenes. That’s pretty much me.”
Academy Players presents “Rent” June 8 through June 19. For tickets and information, including directions to the theater, visit www.academyplayersri.org.
