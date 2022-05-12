ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre will present “13 Past Midnight” at the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
Show times are: Friday, May 13, 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m.; Friday, May 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at https://acttickets.square.site. For more information, call 508-226-8100 or visit www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.