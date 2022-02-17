ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre, located in the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St., will present "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," written by Steve Martin and directed by James Sulanowski.
Comedian Steve Martin’s absurd comedy of historical fiction has Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet in a bar in Paris in 1904, the year before Einstein’s theory of relativity and Picasso’s transition into cubism. The two celebrities of science and art spar for their fields, surrounded by a cast of supporting characters from the turn of the century and beyond.
Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 20, 27 and March 6, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$20 and are available online at https://acttickets.square.site/. For more information, call 508) 226-8100 or visit www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net .
