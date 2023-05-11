LINCOLN – Lincoln’s Hearthside House Museum announces that tickets are available for its American Girl Doll Tea to be held on Saturday, June 3.
The Samantha’s Afternoon Tea event is especially designed for girls ages 6 and up with their favorite 18-inch doll and accompanied by an adult. All the fixings of Hearthside’s afternoon teas will be offered, with white linen and lace tablecloths, fancy tiered dishes and elegant china, miniature sandwiches and sweets, and tea or lemonade.
The event is based upon the 1904 American Girl Doll character, Samantha. A presentation will be given about proper manners at the tea table and what it was like for young girls growing up at Hearthside during the early part of the 19th century, when the name Hearthside was given to this grand house. While the volunteer staff will be attired in 19th century dresses, guests are invited to dress up in 2023 attire for this special affair.
Other features of the event include prizes, raffles, a tour through the museum, and shopping in the gift shop for an outfit or accessories for the girls’ dolls. The afternoon is captured in a photo sent to each attendee following the event.
Two seatings are offered at 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance through the website www.hearthsidehouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.