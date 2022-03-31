WOONSOCKET – Daydream Theatre Company, in collaboration with Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, will present the world premiere of "An American History of Guns," a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz. Performances will run April 14-23, with all shows at 8 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St.
Organizers say, "Schwartz's daring, dramatic script provides an abbreviated history of guns in America from 1607 to present day, examining gun culture from its inception – and the people affected by it."
Tickets will be $15, available at the door or online at www.ristage.org
Cast includes Kerstyn Desjardin, Michael Thurber, Daniel Martin, Katherine Cook, Bailey Duarte, Derek Laurendeau, Emily Lamarre, Amber Serra and Timothy Delisle.
