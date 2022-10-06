PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island's rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.: Revisiting the archaeology of the Kelly House and Blackstone Canal, walking tour, at the Captain Wilbur Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln.
• Sunday, October 16, 1-3 p.m.: I Dig Slater Mill – engage in public archaeology programs, at Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m.: Project highlights from Engaging the Americas at the Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology – live virtual program. A link to the Zoom event will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022.
• Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Archaeology of College Hill Community Archaeology Day – hands-on archaeology, corner of Hope Street and Lloyd Avenue, Moses Brown School, Providence. Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or call 401-863-3188.
• Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Uncover Archaeology: Community Archaeology Day, features exhibits, drawing workshop, meet archaeologists, at Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology, R.I. Hall, Brown University, 60 George St., Providence. Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or 401-863-3188.
• Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Archaeological Excavations at Old Potterville School –meet archaeologists, engage in local history, 316 Old Plainfield Pike, Scituate. Visit www.facebook.com/ScituatePreservation.
• Monday, Oct. 24, 6-7 p.m.: The Search for HMS Gaspee: History, Technology, Citizen Science, and Results – a panel presentation and discussion, at the Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane. Contact: rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com.
