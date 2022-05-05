CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for craft classes on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following classes are offered:
• Beginner Knitting class: Thursdays, May 12 and 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fee: $14.
• Stars and Stripes Table Runner: Tuesday, May 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fee: $7.
• Easy Star Table Runner: Tuesday, May 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fee: $7.
• Ooh La La: Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Try some French cuisine. The menu will be cheese gougeres, French country salad, French onion soup in bread boule, and chocolate hazel meringue torte. Participants will be preparing all the recipes and then sitting down together to enjoy the feast. Registration fee: $14; materials fee: $20.
• Summer Day Painting: Mondays, May 16 and 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Paint a wood plaque for your summer décor. Beginners are welcome. Registration fee: $14; materials fee: $20.
• Summertime Tote Basket: Wednesday, June 1 and 8, 6:30-10 p.m. Intermediate level. Registration fee: $14; materials fee: $40.
• 24-hour Cowl: Thursday, May 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7.
• Cathedral Window Hot Pad: Tuesday, June 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7.
• Roll-up Organizer: Tuesday, June 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7.
• Upcycle Embellished Denim Shoulder Bag: Tuesday, June 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7.
• Old World Santa Mini Wall Quilt: Tuesday, July 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7. All are welcome with some sewing/quilting experience and instructions to finish on your own.
• Upcycle No-sew Necktie Christmas Angel: Tuesday, July 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7; materials $6.
• Garden Delights Wool Wall Hanging: Wednesdays, June 22 and 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14; materials fee: $25.
• Snowball/Snowman Decoration: Thursday, July 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7; materials fee: $5.
• Kid’s Class – Salt and Pepper Snowmen: Thursday, July 14, 1-4 p.m. Open to ages 5 and up. Registration fee: $3; materials fee: $5.
• Mini Charming Christmas Wall Hanger: Mondays, July 18 and 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14.
• Knitted Ornaments: Thursday, July 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7; materials fee: $4.
For more information, visit https://amchri.org.
