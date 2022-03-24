CUMBERLAND – The 33rd annual Art Exhibition & Sale at Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will take place with an opening and awards reception on Friday, April 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Further viewing will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, from 11 to 4 p.m.
Christina Beecher, professional fine artist and a trustee at Attleboro Arts Museum, will be the juror.
The exhibition will display a variety of media including paintings in watercolor, acrylics and oil, pastel, photography, and fine art jewelry. Artists will also have available for sale “bin art” including limited edition prints, note cards, and unframed originals.
