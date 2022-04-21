PROVIDENCE – Art League R.I. announces its new exhibit “Below The Surface II: Discover. Explore. Awaken.”
The deadline for submissions is Saturday, April 30.
Artists must be 18 years old or older, and all 2D and 3D media is eligible, but artwork previously exhibited with ALRI will not be permitted. To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/5b2n2tzr.
There will be two exhibitions, the first taking place from June 1-27, at the Art League Rhode Island Gallery, and the second taking place from July 5-28 at the University of Rhode Island Providence Gallery.
Questions about the submission process should be sent to office@artleagueri.org.
