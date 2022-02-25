CUMBERLAND – Arnolds Mills Community House will hold its 33rd Annual Art Exhibition and Sale, opening Friday, April 8. The exhibition is a juried for submission and prizes exhibition with cash awards totaling $1,200 presented to outstanding adults and Cumberland High School student artists.
Artists must register for submission by Thursday, March 10. Contact, Nancy Abato, program administrator at nabato@cox.net to receive exhibition protocol information. Artist bin sales are also welcomed for display.
The adult artist awards will be: first place, $250; second place, $200; third place, $150; honorable mention, $75.
Cumberland High School student artist awards will be: first place, $200; second place, $150; third place, $100; honorable mention, $50; merit awards, $25.
Christina Beecher, professional fine artist and a Trustee at the Attleboro Arts Museum, will be the juror. .
All participating artists must be preregistered and have submitted their art work at the Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, Cumberland, by Tuesday, April 5, for inclusion in this exhibition.
