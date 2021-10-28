ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction is one of the museum’s largest fundraising events of the year. All proceeds from the auction support the museum’s community arts programs, exhibitions, operations, and art classes for all ages.
More than 200 donations of original art as well as specialty items will be on the block, with bids starting at approximately 40 percent of the value of each item. These pieces were given to the museum by artists, collectors, area businesses and foundations.
The Preview Exhibition runs through Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. At the same time, the auction can be viewed online through the museum’s Benefit Art Auction platform – Bidsquare. All those interested in bidding will first need to register. Bidding on all 228 lots will be conducted online this year. To access the online auction site, visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org .
The Attleboro Arts Museum is located at 86 Park St.
