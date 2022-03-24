ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Arts Museum will hold its 2022 Flower Show event from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, March 27, at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
New this year, timed-entry reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.attleboroartsmuseum.org. Capacity is limited.
The fee to enter each day for adults/students/seniors/members is $3 per time slot. Children 9 and under are admitted free. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Masks are required.
With a focus on pets that share our homes to wild animals that inhabit exotic locations, the 2022 theme of Animal Habitats is “Spring Gardens Gone Wild.” A nature-themed exhibition of original artwork weaves through both levels of the flower show.
