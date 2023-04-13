ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., will host an opening reception for “100: Marking the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Centennial Exhibition” on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Demonstrations will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m.
In 1923, 10 Attleboro, Mass. women formed a local chapter of the American Federation of Art. This group, and many other dedicated individuals that followed, recognized the positive impact that art and culture have on our lives and community. 100 years later, states a news release. The Attleboro Arts Museum honors the founders and commemorates the chapter’s centennial with an exhibition featuring the work of artists from the Surface Design Association – New England Region.
The Surface Design Association’s exhibiting artists were charged by Museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett with creating art that either directly spoke to the museum’s centennial or followed a more conceptual, but related path, according to the release. For instance, artists could represent the calendar years of 1923 – 2023 through historical reference, art movements of the 1920s, ways of visually marking 10 decades of time, the process of aging, or alternative approaches to experiencing units of 100.
Select exhibiting artists will be providing the following complimentary art-making demonstrations on Saturday, April 15: Sewing Plastic Jellies with Katy Rodden Walker, noon-12:30 p.m.; Icord Knitting Simplified with Adrienne Sloane, 12:30 -1 p.m.; Stone Cozies: crocheted rock coverings with Sarah Haskell, 1-1:30 p.m.
The demonstrations will lead into the exhibition’s opening reception. Live music from guitarist Andy Solberg will be featured.
The events are free and open to the public. Reservations for any and all programs on that day are not required, but are appreciated by April 14. Call 508-222-2644, e×t. 10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
