Fly Girls
In the artwork Fly Girls, Jane Keddy uses vintage linen, quilt pieces, printed fabric and embroidery, Keddy spotlights women at work in traditional and non-traditional jobs during the past 100 years.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., will host an opening reception for “100: Marking the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Centennial Exhibition” on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Demonstrations will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m.

In 1923, 10 Attleboro, Mass. women formed a local chapter of the American Federation of Art. This group, and many other dedicated individuals that followed, recognized the positive impact that art and culture have on our lives and community. 100 years later, states a news release. The Attleboro Arts Museum honors the founders and commemorates the chapter’s centennial with an exhibition featuring the work of artists from the Surface Design Association – New England Region.

