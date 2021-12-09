Attleboro, Mass. – More than 400 works of art will be on view during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition from Dec. 11 to Jan. 28.
The exhibition, an annual tradition, will be mounted in-gallery at 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro. The exhibit’s traditional opening awards reception will be modified for health concerns this year. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, a reception/open house will take place in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. All guests are required to wear masks throughout their time in the museum.
The Ray Conniff Foundation has funded live music during the entire event performed by singer/songwriter Brady Dallas Jones. Guests will find labels identifying award-winning art in the gallery starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11. “The Art of Celebrating,” unique holiday art pieces created and decorated by volunteer artists, will be on view in the museum’s Community Gallery, and the Gift Shop Holiday Extravaganza will be underway.
Those planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP by Friday, Dec. 10 to office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644, ext. 10.
Standard hours for the Members’ Exhibition are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Dec. 24-Jan. 4. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
