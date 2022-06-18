SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will hold an Introduction to Tree Identification program on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road.
Learn to recognize major families of trees and shrubs, as well as a number of common species in the wild and home landscape. Class will be both indoors and outdoors, so dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes.
The program is open to ages teen to adult. The fee is $10/member; $14/non-member. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
