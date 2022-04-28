SMITHFIELD – The Audbon Society will hold a Gardening and Landscaping for Wildlife lecture on Thursday, May 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road.
Refuge manager and gardener, Kim Calcagno, will introduce participants to gardening techniques, design ideas, and plant choices for attracting birds, pollinators, and other creatures to their yards. Considerations for wind and water as well as use of native plants will be discussed. Tips and techniques for deterring unwanted critters will also be offered.
The fee is $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to adults. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.