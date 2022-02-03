SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will host a snowshoeing hike at Fort Wildlife Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Explore the beauty of the Fort Wildlife Refuge in winter. Look for tracks and other signs of wildlife. If there is no snow, there will be a guided hike on the trails. If the grounds are too icy, the program will be canceled. Participants must provide their own snowshoes – pairs can be rented from REI if needed.
The program fee is $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar .
